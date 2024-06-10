Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola and Amazon are selling the powerful Razr+ (2023) foldable at its lowest ever price
Are you looking forward to the impending international launch of the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, which are all but guaranteed to carry simpler Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) labels in the US? If your answer is "no" for whatever reason or "yes" but you don't think you'll be able to afford the company's next-gen foldable phones, the latest deal on the current-gen Razr Plus might put a big smile on your face.

The 2023-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is available both on its manufacturer's official US website and on Amazon for a whopping 350 bucks under a $999.99 list price, which makes the high-end(ish) Android-running clamshell about as affordable as the upcoming Razr (2024) mid-ranger.

Compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which packs a newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Razr+ (2023) obviously started its commercial run last year with a key disadvantage. Motorola tried to offset that with a bunch of surprisingly early and impressively hefty discounts, but until today, they seemed to always cap off at $300.

That's at least if we don't count an absolutely bonkers recent Woot deal, which is probably not fair to compare with an official Amazon and Motorola US e-store sale for pretty obvious reasons. This hot new promotion, by the way, is unlikely to last long, especially with the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) almost certainly right around the corner.

At its new record low price, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) could well be considered thebest foldable phone available on a (relatively) tight budget stateside, with its key strengths including a massive 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display with towering 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, equally remarkable 3.6-inch AMOLED cover screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology, and a reasonably hefty 3,800mAh battery squeezed into an undeniably sleek and slim body made from premium metal and glass.

The stainless steel hinge was another element that felt nice and premium in our hands when we reviewed this forward-thinking smartphone last year, while the cameras, charging speeds, and overall system performance all look better today than they ever did given the latest and greatest discount offered by Amazon and Motorola on the first-gen Razr Plus.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

