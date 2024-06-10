Motorola and Amazon are selling the powerful Razr+ (2023) foldable at its lowest ever price

foldable phones

Razr Plus





The 2023-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is available both on its manufacturer's official US website and on Amazon for a whopping 350 bucks under a $999.99 list price, which makes the high-end(ish) Android-running clamshell about as affordable as the upcoming Razr (2024) mid-ranger. The 2023-released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse is available both on its manufacturer's official US website and on Amazon for a whopping 350 bucks under a $999.99 list price, which makes the high-end(ish) Android-running clamshell about as affordable as the upcoming Razr (2024) mid-ranger.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $350 off (35%) $649 99 $999 99









That's at least if we don't count an absolutely bonkers recent Woot deal , which is probably not fair to compare with an official Amazon and Motorola US e-store sale for pretty obvious reasons. This hot new promotion, by the way, is unlikely to last long, especially with the Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) almost certainly right around the corner.





the available on a (relatively) tight budget stateside, with its key strengths including a massive 6.9-inch primary AMOLED display with towering 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, equally remarkable 3.6-inch AMOLED cover screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology, and a reasonably hefty 3,800mAh battery squeezed into an undeniably sleek and slim body made from premium metal and glass. At its new record low price, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) could well be considered best foldable phone available on a (relatively) tight budget stateside, with its key strengths including a6.9-inch primary AMOLED display with towering 165Hz refresh rate capabilities, equally remarkable 3.6-inch AMOLED cover screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate technology, and a reasonably hefty 3,800mAh battery squeezed into an undeniably sleek and slim body made from premium metal and glass.





The stainless steel hinge was another element that felt nice and premium in our hands when we reviewed this forward-thinking smartphone last year, while the cameras, charging speeds, and overall system performance all look better today than they ever did given the latest and greatest discount offered by Amazon and Motorola on the first-gen Razr Plus .