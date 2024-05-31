Last year's Motorola Razr+ is today's top foldable bargain at this huge 'clearance' discount





The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $491.62 for a brand-new Motorola Razr Plus unit that would typically set you back $999.99... while regularly costing $699.99 nowadays at the top aforementioned US retailers.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black, New, Open Box, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $508 off (51%) $491 62 $999 99 Buy at Woot Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon









Incredibly enough, your 491 US dollars and 62 cents will buy you a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, even though there is one little detail you need to take into consideration before pulling the trigger here. Woot's deeply discounted Razr+ units are so deeply discounted in part because their retail boxes have been opened, and the devices themselves may show small signs of use due to being photo samples or "tested working customer returns."









Yes, this bad boy's sequel will obviously pack a newer and faster processor than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, but many of the strengths highlighted in our in-depth review last year should be as true in 2024, including that gorgeous cover screen with thin bezels, the almost crease-less main display, the super-stylish overall design, and the excellent battery life.



Because you're looking at a clearance sale here, you may need to hurry and place your order as soon as possible or else Woot is likely to, well, clear out its inventory before you get a chance to save those big bucks.