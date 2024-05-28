Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will have the fastest charging battery among foldable clamshells

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

China's 3C Certification is a safety mark in the country and new products in over 132 different categories must be certified by 3C before they are sold in China. MySmartPrice has discovered that Motorola's upcoming premium clamshell foldable, the Razr 50 Ultra, has been certified by the 3C. The device carries the model number XT2451-4 and is rumored to include a 6.9-inch internal pOLED display and a 4-inch Quick View external display. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 application processor is believed to be under the hood.

The Razr 50 Ultra and Razr 50 are supposed to be unveiled next month. We recently passed along live images of the Razr 50 that were spotted on China's TENAA certification website. Thanks to the 3C certification website, we can see that the Razr 50 Ultra will support 68W wireless charging. That's important because a previous rumor called for the Razr 50 Ultra to sport a 4000mAh battery which means that if you do need to find an outlet during the day, you'll be able to replenish the battery to a decent level fairly quickly.

The Razr 50 Ultra's 68W fast charging barely beats out what was previously called the fastest charging battery among clamshell foldables, the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Flip. The latter will fast charge its battery at 67W just falling short of the Razr 50 Ultra's maximum fast charging speed.

When the new Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra models hit the U.S., they will probably be known as the Razr (2024) and the Razr+ (2024), respectively. Speaking of countries where the clamshell foldables might show up, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra were recently spotted receiving BIS certification which means that the two foldables received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards. And it doesn't take a genius to figure out that this means to expect the phones to soon be introduced in India which remains the second largest smartphone market in the world after China. The U.S. remains third.
