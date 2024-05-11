Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still $300 off its price and can even be purchased with free Bose earbuds

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still $300 off its price and can even be purchased with free Bose earbud
Foldables may be fancy, but it takes only one to tank your bank account. Fortunately, Motorola's current flagship foldable, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still on sale and available at a gorgeous $300 discount.

Both Amazon and Motorola are offering this deal, with the manufacturer even tossing in a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds if you opt for the Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, or Peach Fuzz color options.

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB + Free Bose QuietComfort II earbuds

Snag the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with a pair of free Bose QuietComfort II earbuds on Motorola.com and score total savings of $599.99. Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone offers great performance. As for the earbuds, they deliver awesome sound and have top-tier ANC. Don't hesitate and make your purchase today!
$300 off (30%) Gift
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB: Save $300 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag the Motorola Razr+ 2023 on Amazon, where it's also enjoying a sweet $300 discount.
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that this is not a new offer, as it has been up for grabs for quite some time. Yet, it's still unmissable, especially if you are in the market for a top-tier phone and high-quality earbuds.

Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 offers flagship-level performance. However, despite that, it's not fit for heavy gaming.

That being said, its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras positioned on the front cover, and the 32 MP selfie snapper take good-looking photos. In addition, you'll be able to record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

As for battery life, the 3,800mAh power cell on board delivers enough juice for a whole day without any top-ups. The phone also boasts 30W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in less than an hour.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 has a lot to offer and is among the best phones money can buy. Furthermore, its discount on Amazon and Motorola tips the scales in favor of buying one even more. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and take advantage of this offer now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

