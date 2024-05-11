The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still $300 off its price and can even be purchased with free Bose earbuds
Foldables may be fancy, but it takes only one to tank your bank account. Fortunately, Motorola's current flagship foldable, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 is still on sale and available at a gorgeous $300 discount.
Both Amazon and Motorola are offering this deal, with the manufacturer even tossing in a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds if you opt for the Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, or Peach Fuzz color options.
It's worth noting that this is not a new offer, as it has been up for grabs for quite some time. Yet, it's still unmissable, especially if you are in the market for a top-tier phone and high-quality earbuds.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 offers flagship-level performance. However, despite that, it's not fit for heavy gaming.
As for battery life, the 3,800mAh power cell on board delivers enough juice for a whole day without any top-ups. The phone also boasts 30W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in less than an hour.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 has a lot to offer and is among the best phones money can buy. Furthermore, its discount on Amazon and Motorola tips the scales in favor of buying one even more. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and take advantage of this offer now!
That being said, its 12 MP wide and 13 MP cameras positioned on the front cover, and the 32 MP selfie snapper take good-looking photos. In addition, you'll be able to record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
Things that are NOT allowed: