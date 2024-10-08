Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2023) foldable drops to a decidedly mid-range price for Prime Day
The beauty of Motorola's extensive foldable portfolio nowadays is without a doubt how affordable that allows the company's older models to get on special occasions like Amazon's Prime Day events, and that doesn't only include last year's "standard" Razr edition.
The Razr+ (2023) is also irresistibly priced right now for Prime members after a completely unprecedented $450 markdown from an original list price of $999.99. It doesn't take a math whiz to figure out that you're dealing with a 45 percent discount here, and you don't have to be a very close observer of today's mobile industry to understand how massive and rare something like that is.
Granted, we have seen this decidedly high-end handset drop to $599.99 a number of times in recent months (both with and without special requirements like an Amazon Prime membership), but if you're on a tight budget ahead of the holiday shopping season, saving 50 bucks on top of that could make a world of difference and seal the Razr Plus (2023) deal once and for all.
Despite its advanced age and admittedly outdated Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this remains unquestionably one of the best foldable phones out there. That's mainly thanks to a pair of impressive 6.9 and 3.6-inch OLED screens with 165 and 144Hz refresh rate capabilities respectively, although the 256 gigs of internal storage space, 8GB RAM count, and 3,800mAh battery with 30W charging support clearly also contribute to a virtually unrivaled value proposition today (and tomorrow).
You obviously don't need anything else apart from a Prime membership to score Amazon's unbeatable $450 Razr+ (2023) discount, and if you hurry, you can choose between two different paint jobs that perfectly complement the undeniably stylish design of this modernized flip phone in their own individual ways.
We're talking blue and black colorways, with the frame being made from robust aluminum in both cases and the handset's front and rear panels rocking Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for an extra touch of durability. Then there's the stainless steel hinge that seems to hold up impressively well in long-term daily use, putting the cherry on top of quite possibly the perfect bang-for-buck composition in the current foldable landscape.
