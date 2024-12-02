You may not have a lot of time to get the Motorola Razr (2024) at this killer Cyber Monday price!
Are you looking for the best foldable phone you can buy on a tight budget before Christmas? It's hard to think of a better device than the Motorola Razr (2024), especially at a sweet new $275 discount from a $699.99 list price.
This is only good on Amazon for a Spritz Orange model of the Galaxy Z Flip 6-rivaling clamshell, while the Beach Sand flavor is itself marked down by a substantial but slightly humbler $251. You're clearly looking at one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals available right now, and that's made even clearer by the modest $100 discount you can currently claim on Motorola's official US website.
While this Amazon promotion was technically kicked off more than a week ago, inventory has been rather patchy during this time, so Black Friday shoppers may not have managed to complete their mission of finding and claiming the perfect Christmas bargain just yet.
If that's the case, you should obviously hurry and place your Motorola Razr (2024) order before the e-commerce giant inevitably puts an end to this exceptional holiday offer for good.
With a primary 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel and a 3.6-inch cover screen, this year's non-Plus Razr foldable is somehow larger than the considerably costlier Galaxy Z Flip 6. Granted, Samsung's latest clamshell makes up for that disadvantage in a couple of other key areas (most notably, with the raw power of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor), but all in all, the bang for buck is undeniably stronger with the Razr (2024).
The value equation is helped (among others) by two reasonably capable rear-facing cameras, one excellent 32MP selfie snapper, a hefty 4,200mAh battery equipped with 30W charging technology, and last but not least, a combination of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage that's extremely hard to beat at a little over four Benjamins.
