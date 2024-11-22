Flipping good Black Friday deal: save big on the Motorola Razr (2024)!
If you're tired of the rectangular, candy bar-like smartphones of today – and the way they all look the same – well, this Black Friday, you're lucky! You can get a hot foldable (what's more, in an amazing color!) and save big while doing it.
I'm talking about the Motorola Razr (2024) in Spritz Orange from Amazon. The device is unlocked (made for US), with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage available.
Pretty stylish, isn't it?
The Motorola Razr (2024) builds on the design of its predecessor with some notable upgrades. It packs a 3.6-inch external display, a sleek metal frame, and vegan leather wrapping in trendy colors, but the hinge is sturdier compared to before, allowing the screen to remain propped at various angles, unlike last year's more limited design.
The external display supports a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, while the 6.9-inch internal screen delivers striking colors with a pOLED panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its tall 22:9 aspect ratio can make single-handed use challenging for upper-screen actions, though typing with one hand is comfortable.
Meanwhile, the ultra-wide camera offers balanced colors and good detail, outperforming expectations.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, the Razr (2024) delivers smooth day-to-day performance, though it isn't built for demanding 3D gaming. Casual games run fine on lower settings, and the phone’s quick touch response enhances the experience.
Camera performance is mixed, though. So don't expect any photography miracles out of it. The main camera produces sharp but somewhat overprocessed images, with vibrant colors leaning toward blues and greens. Night shots have decent detail retention but show some yellowish noise.
The 4,200mAh battery is impressive for a compact foldable, exceeding the capacity of some competitors like the Galaxy Z Flip 6!
