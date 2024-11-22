Flipping good Black Friday deal: save big on the Motorola Razr (2024)!

Motorola Razr (2024), unlocked, 8/256 GB, pure style: now discounted!

Are you ready to flip? The Motorola Razr (2024) refines its design with a sturdier hinge, vibrant 6.9-inch pOLED screen, and smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, it handles daily tasks well. With 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 4,200mAh battery, it’s a stylish, compact foldable option.