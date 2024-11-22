Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Flipping good Black Friday deal: save big on the Motorola Razr (2024)!

A person holding the Motorola Razr 2024.
If you're tired of the rectangular, candy bar-like smartphones of today – and the way they all look the same – well, this Black Friday, you're lucky! You can get a hot foldable (what's more, in an amazing color!) and save big while doing it.

I'm talking about the Motorola Razr (2024) in Spritz Orange from Amazon. The device is unlocked (made for US), with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage available.

Check it out:

Motorola Razr (2024), unlocked, 8/256 GB, pure style: now discounted!

Are you ready to flip? The Motorola Razr (2024) refines its design with a sturdier hinge, vibrant 6.9-inch pOLED screen, and smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, it handles daily tasks well. With 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 4,200mAh battery, it’s a stylish, compact foldable option.
$275 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


Pretty stylish, isn't it?

The Motorola Razr (2024) builds on the design of its predecessor with some notable upgrades. It packs a 3.6-inch external display, a sleek metal frame, and vegan leather wrapping in trendy colors, but the hinge is sturdier compared to before, allowing the screen to remain propped at various angles, unlike last year's more limited design.

The external display supports a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, while the 6.9-inch internal screen delivers striking colors with a pOLED panel and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its tall 22:9 aspect ratio can make single-handed use challenging for upper-screen actions, though typing with one hand is comfortable.

Camera performance is mixed, though. So don't expect any photography miracles out of it. The main camera produces sharp but somewhat overprocessed images, with vibrant colors leaning toward blues and greens. Night shots have decent detail retention but show some yellowish noise.

Meanwhile, the ultra-wide camera offers balanced colors and good detail, outperforming expectations.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, the Razr (2024) delivers smooth day-to-day performance, though it isn't built for demanding 3D gaming. Casual games run fine on lower settings, and the phone’s quick touch response enhances the experience.

The 4,200mAh battery is impressive for a compact foldable, exceeding the capacity of some competitors like the Galaxy Z Flip 6!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

