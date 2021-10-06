Notification Center

Motorola Android Deals 5G Cricket

It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's incredibly easy to get the Motorola One 5G mid-ranger for free right now
Remember the mid-range Motorola One 5G smartphone that Cricket Wireless picked up just a little over a month ago after an original announcement all the way back in September 2020 and a commercial release on both AT&T and Verizon by the end of last year?

Unsurprisingly, the already affordable 6.7-inch handset is now even cheaper, starting at... $0 for the prepaid operator's new customers. Obviously, you will need to meet a couple of special requirements to save the full $259.99 normally charged for current Cricket subscribers, but we're not talking anything too convoluted or unusually inconvenient.

There are no device trade-ins involved and number port-ins are also not mandatory, which almost makes this killer new deal too easy to claim. What you will have to do is open a new line of wireless service on Cricket's $60 a month voice-and-data plan and pay three months of said service upfront.

Check out the deal right here



The good news is your 180 bucks will get you unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data ("nationwide" 5G network access included), as well as a generous 15GB monthly mobile hotspot allotment, 150 gigs of cloud storage at no extra cost, and unlimited texts from the US to 37 countries.

The Motorola One 5G also happens to be arguably one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021, eclipsing the One 5G Ace in terms of raw power, display refresh rate capabilities, and camera versatility with a Snapdragon 765 processor, 90Hz support, and no less than six different shooters in tow.

On top of everything, this complimentary bad boy packs a hefty 5,000mAh battery and roomy 128 gigs of internal storage space while settling for a so-so 4GB RAM count that was most likely necessary to keep the MSRP in check.

Related phones

Motorola One 5G specs
Motorola One 5G specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.6
$400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $500 Motorola
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

