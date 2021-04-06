One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally available unlocked in the US
Much like the Motorola One 5G Ace that expanded from Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T Prepaid to T-Mobile at some point in the last few days, the Motorola One 5G is obviously not an entirely new product. But for some reason, the double hole punch-sporting mid-ranger is only now up for grabs in an official unlocked variant.
For the time being, you can't do a lot better than a 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 765 processor, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary imaging sensor, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a dual 16 + 8MP selfie shooter arrangement at around $400.
The same goes for B&H Photo Video, where the "Oxford Blue"-only device is merely listed as up for pre-order for now, while Best Buy doesn't seem to be planning any launch deals... yet.
In case you're wondering, the unlocked Motorola One 5G apparently supports 5G speeds exclusively on T-Mobile for the time being, with 5G compatibility for AT&T's network "coming this summer." And yes, T-Mo's One 5G Ace is significantly cheaper than $350, but its spec sheet is slightly inferior, with no 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities and only a grand total of four cameras in tow instead of six.