One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally available unlocked in the US

For the time being, you can't do a lot better than a 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 765 processor, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary imaging sensor, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a dual 16 + 8MP selfie shooter arrangement at around $400.





Even better, while Amazon is charging full price for the unlocked Motorola One 5G at the time of this writing, the handset's manufacturer allows early adopters to save 50 bucks right off the bat with absolutely no strings attached.





The same goes for B&H Photo Video, where the "Oxford Blue"-only device is merely listed as up for pre-order for now, while Best Buy doesn't seem to be planning any launch deals... yet.





In case you're wondering, the unlocked Motorola One 5G apparently supports 5G speeds exclusively on T-Mobile for the time being, with 5G compatibility for AT&T's network "coming this summer." And yes, T-Mo's One 5G Ace is significantly cheaper than $350, but its spec sheet is slightly inferior, with no 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities and only a grand total of four cameras in tow instead of six.



