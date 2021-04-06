Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Motorola 5G

One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally available unlocked in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 06, 2021, 11:46 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally available unlocked in the US
Just in case it wasn't already difficult enough to keep track of all the (slightly) different 5G-capable Motorola smartphones available in the US (and elsewhere), yet another such device appears to have quietly gone on sale stateside very recently.

Much like the Motorola One 5G Ace that expanded from Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T Prepaid to T-Mobile at some point in the last few days, the Motorola One 5G is obviously not an entirely new product. But for some reason, the double hole punch-sporting mid-ranger is only now up for grabs in an official unlocked variant.

Released on both AT&T and Verizon many months back, the non-Ace One 5G model is essentially identical to the "international" Moto G 5G Plus unveiled nearly a year ago. Still, the specs, features, and the design of this 6.7-inch phone seem to be holding up pretty well, although we're not sure if that's also going to be the case a few months down the line.

For the time being, you can't do a lot better than a 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 765 processor, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a quad rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary imaging sensor, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a dual 16 + 8MP selfie shooter arrangement at around $400.

Even better, while Amazon is charging full price for the unlocked Motorola One 5G at the time of this writing, the handset's manufacturer allows early adopters to save 50 bucks right off the bat with absolutely no strings attached.

The same goes for B&H Photo Video, where the "Oxford Blue"-only device is merely listed as up for pre-order for now, while Best Buy doesn't seem to be planning any launch deals... yet. 

In case you're wondering, the unlocked Motorola One 5G apparently supports 5G speeds exclusively on T-Mobile for the time being, with 5G compatibility for AT&T's network "coming this summer." And yes, T-Mo's One 5G Ace is significantly cheaper than $350, but its spec sheet is slightly inferior, with no 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities and only a grand total of four cameras in tow instead of six.

Related phones

One 5G
Motorola One 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$400 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon 13%off $350 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

Featured stories

Popular stories
April 2021 update apparently boosts the performance of the Pixel 5 substantially
Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
One of T-Mobile's greatest 5G plans has been downgraded, and (some) customers are livid

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless