Mid-range Motorola One 5G makes tardy Cricket debut at irresistible price

Mid-range Motorola One 5G makes tardy Cricket debut at irresistible price0
We're talking all of the nation's mobile carriers, big and small, most of which have more than one affordable 5G-enabled Moto device for you to choose from.
Unsurprisingly, Cricket customers will be able to get the 6.7-inch mid-ranger for a lot less than the $445 and $560 typically charged by AT&T and Big Red respectively. While it's not entirely fair to compare this "vanilla" Motorola One 5G model with the considerably speedier One 5G UW variant available on Verizon, it's also hard to resist the opportunity of paying Cricket just $259.99 with no strings attached.
Get the Motorola One 5G from Cricket right here
That's right, you don't have to trade anything in, port in an existing number from a different wireless service provider (than AT&T), agree to a monthly installment plan, or even open a new line to score a silky smooth 90Hz display, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, 128 gigs of internal storage space, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a grand total of six cameras for under three Benjamins.
In case you're wondering, the Motorola One 5G is undeniably faster than the likes of the Moto G Stylus 5G, which can be purchased at an even lower price from Cricket Wireless, and the One 5G Ace, which is available from an assortment of big and small US carriers of its own but not this particular AT&T subsidiary.
In other words, this is definitely a solid value proposition for bargain hunters to consider in 2021 despite the handset's advanced age... outside of the US.