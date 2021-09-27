Notification Center

Port over your number and score one of nine free phones from Cricket (other conditions may apply)

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Port over your number and score one of nine free phones from Cricket (other conditions may apply)
When it comes to procuring a new smartphone, the word "Free" is nice to see. AT&T-owned Cricket has announced that it has nine smartphones that it is offering to new customers who port over their existing phone numbers. Those nine handsets (with special instructions in parenthesis) include:

  • Alcatel Apprise
  • Cricket Icon 2
  • Cricket Influence
  • Samsung A02s (minimum $60 plan required)
  • Moto 9 play (minimum $60 plan required)
  • Nokia C2 Tava (minimum $55 plan required)
  • Cricket Ovation
  • Cricket Ovation 2
  • Samsung A11 (in-store only)
If you bring your existing number over to Cricket, you can receive deals on 5G phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20. The former is priced at only $79.99 as long as you sign up for a minimum $30 plan. With a phone payment plan or Affirm, you can pick up the latter for only $49.

If iOS is your thing, bring in your existing number to Cricket and you can take advantage of discounts on both the 64GB and 128GB iPhone SE (2020). The 64GB iPhone SE (2020) can be snapped up for $49.99 while the 128GB variant is priced at $99.99. And in case you were wondering, the iPhone SE (2020) did receive the iOS 15 update. To qualify for the iPhone SE deal, you will need to sign up for a minimum $60 plan and pay the first three service charges at the time of sale.

Cricket's $60 per month plan unlimited plan includes 5G connectivity on certain devices, 15GB of mobile hotspot, 150GB of cloud storage, and free access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for new and existing customers. New customers receive one free year of a Sam's Club membership.

Check out new phones and Cricket's plans by tapping on this link. And yes, Cricket does sell all Apple iPhone 13 series models.

