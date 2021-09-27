Port over your number and score one of nine free phones from Cricket (other conditions may apply)0
When it comes to procuring a new smartphone, the word "Free" is nice to see. AT&T-owned Cricket has announced that it has nine smartphones that it is offering to new customers who port over their existing phone numbers. Those nine handsets (with special instructions in parenthesis) include:
- Alcatel Apprise
- Cricket Icon 2
- Cricket Influence
- Samsung A02s (minimum $60 plan required)
- Moto 9 play (minimum $60 plan required)
- Nokia C2 Tava (minimum $55 plan required)
- Cricket Ovation
- Cricket Ovation 2
- Samsung A11 (in-store only)
If you bring your existing number over to Cricket, you can receive deals on 5G phones such as the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20. The former is priced at only $79.99 as long as you sign up for a minimum $30 plan. With a phone payment plan or Affirm, you can pick up the latter for only $49.
Cricket's $60 per month plan unlimited plan includes 5G connectivity on certain devices, 15GB of mobile hotspot, 150GB of cloud storage, and free access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for new and existing customers. New customers receive one free year of a Sam's Club membership.