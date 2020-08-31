The Motorola One 5G is official: rebranded Moto G 5G Plus hits the States for under $500
As far as photography is concerned, the One 5G is no slouch with a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor with 4:1 pixel-binning for better sharpness and light capture. It’s also got a wide-angle lens, a macro lens (which might not suck—more on that later), and a depth sensor for portraits.
On the front side, the One 5G is one of the few handsets to offer both a standard and ultra-wide selfie shooter, with a double hole-punch design housing the cameras in the front display. When we tested the same hardware on the Moto G 5G Plus, both the front and back cameras offered pleasing, realistic shots with good detail and dynamic range in most cases.
The macro lens is where the One 5G showcases its only hardware difference from its international variant in the form of a built-in ring flash, which is meant to provide extra lighting for the macro lens’s closeup shots. While the phone is still working with a 5MP sensor for these shots, perhaps the new flash module will actually make a significant difference for macro enthusiasts.
The Motorola One 5G sticks to the smart pairing of competent specs and attractive pricing, a strategy that’s been especially popular this year. After all, this is only the latest phone to try and push the limits of a midranger in these past months, following successful efforts from Google’s Pixel 4a, Apple’s iPhone SE, OnePlus’s Nord, and LG’s Velvet. However, Motorola has been one of the pioneers of the good enough/cheap enough formula, and their proficiency is certainly evident across the board with the One 5G.
Speaking of value, the One 5G’s exact pricing is unknown, but the Moto G 5G Plus launched around $400, so we can expect something in that ballpark—Motorola stressed its commitment to keeping the phone under 500 dollars, hopefully by a large margin. With that in mind, the Motorola One 5G will definitely be one of the budget-friendly 5G devices available in the United States.
The phone will be made available on AT&T in the coming days, while an ultra-wideband version will launch on Verizon in October. An unlocked version is not currently in the works, and ditto for a T-Mobile/Sprint variant.
Though the Motorola One 5G isn’t exactly the new face we were expecting, there’s no shame in launching off of one of 2020’s better midrange smartphones. It’s still got a great mix of power and value, making it a welcome addition to the American mobile landscape.