Motorola's next 'high-mid-ranger' has 5G, a premium design, and yes, a headphone jack

Somewhat confusingly branded Moto G82 to suggest a semblance of coherence alongside the likes of the G52 and G22 despite not being preceded by a G80 or G81, the decidedly stylish device leaked in all its glory by none other than Evan Blass today is... not quite as impressive as the aforementioned Motorola Edge 30.





With a Snapdragon 695 processor purportedly running the raw power show and up to 8 gigs of RAM paired with a flat 128GB storage space, it really doesn't sound like the 5G-enabled Moto G82 aims to provide direct competition for Samsung's Snapdragon 778-powered Galaxy A73 5G or the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3





But at the right price, this 6.55-inch bad boy could definitely go for the Galaxy A53 5G 's jugular and crack our list of the best phones under $500 available in 2022. Unfortunately, while we don't know exactly how much the G82 is supposed to cost, history (and common sense) suggest an official US release is probably not in the cards.









Designed to strongly resemble the 4G LTE-only G52, with the same centered hole punch, an almost identical-looking triple rear camera arrangement, and a side-mounted power button hiding a conventional fingerprint scanner rather than embedding the technology into the P-OLED display, the Moto G82 5G is... not that much more impressive than its cousin as the two names suggest.





In fact, the two mid-rangers are likely to share the same imaging specifications, including a 50MP primary shooter joined on the back of these phones by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP macro cam while a 16MP single front-facing snapper takes care of your self-centered selfie needs.





One important thing the G82 is expected to "borrow" from the G52 rather than the overall higher-end Motorola Edge 30 is a good old fashioned and always handy 3.5mm headphone jack, with a 5,000mAh battery capable of 33W charging sounding like another big possible selling point... at the right price.





Last but certainly not least, the aforementioned 6.55-inch P-OLED screen expected to occupy a remarkable 88 percent or so of the phone's face with the help of razor-thin bezels should also support 120Hz refresh rate technology, thus eclipsing the Moto G52 in smoothness while matching the Galaxy A53 5G. Not bad for, say, around €400 on the old continent, eh?



