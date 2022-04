Motorola is on a roll, rolling out Android 12 for another 5G mid-ranger

This is a 5G-enabled model we're talking about here, but it's actually different from the Dimensity 700-powered Moto G50 5G . With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor under its hood, the Moto G50 variant that's being reportedly upgraded to Android 12 in the UK at the time of this writing confusingly lacks the 5G label from its full official name. Meanwhile, the aforementioned G50 5G with Dimensity 700 inside is still stuck with an outdated Android flavor (as far as we know).





The original Moto G50 , released roughly a year ago, and the slightly newer G50 5G are unfortunately not available stateside, so if you live around those parts, your safest bets for receiving Android 12 in the relatively near future are phones like the Moto G Power (2022), G Stylus (2022), G Stylus 5G, or G100 5G.





That's right, the G50 is scoring this hefty goodie pack with serious enhancements across all departments ahead of the considerably higher-end Moto G100 because... Motorola is weird that way. The Moto G51 5G is just one of many other devices you may have expected to make the Android 12 jump earlier than the G50, but apparently, seniority beats higher-end specifications for this decidedly unconventional and fast-growing Lenovo-owned brand.





By no means the fastest Android device manufacturer to bring the newest OS version to its best handsets, Motorola is doing an unexpectedly good job of spreading the stable Android 12 love across its mid-end product portfolio of late.