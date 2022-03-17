The 'detailed' OnePlus Nord 3 5G specs are (probably) here





While Digital Chat Station avoids naming the "new OnePlus phone" whose "detailed parameters" he's sharing here presumably based on credible inside information, we really don't see what other device this could be.





That's because the insanely fast 150-watt charging technology is apparently set to be paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, which shouldn't deliver a comparable level of raw power as Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC... in theory.





Of course, early benchmarks suggest this "mid-end" chipset is a lot more powerful than you'd normally expect, and combined with a whopping 12 gigs of speedy LPDDR5 memory, it could make for a truly irresistible value proposition... at the right price.

OnePlus Nord 3 price and other specifications





If the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is any indication, the undoubtedly 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord 3 might cost as little as €500 in Europe in a 256GB storage configuration. Given the massive upgrades in the processing power and charging capabilities departments over the Nord 2, which packs a Dimensity 1200 SoC while supporting 65W speeds, you shouldn't be surprised (or terribly disappointed) to hear that many of the other key specs are likely to go largely unchanged for the sake of affordability.









The Nord 3 could even go so far as to retain the IMX766 sensor of its predecessor's main 50MP rear-facing camera in addition to that megapixel count, as well as an 8MP secondary shooter presumably in charge of ultra-wide-angle tasks and a tertiary 2MP sensor. Oddly enough, the 4,500mAh battery capacity is also expected to go unchanged even though the Full HD display will purportedly go up from a 6.43-inch diagonal to a much more generous 6.7 inches.





Meanwhile, the single selfie shooter could be housed in a centered hole punch this time around rather than a small screen cutout positioned in the top left corner, and instead of rocking 32 megapixels, a 16MP downgrade is rumored.





All in all, this sounds like a budget-friendly slam dunk, cutting a few unimportant corners while preparing to crush many costlier devices where it matters most, at least for some people.









