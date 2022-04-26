 Motorola Moto G62 and G82 5G near launch as more details emerge - PhoneArena
Motorola Moto G62 and G82 5G near launch as more details emerge

Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Motorola churns out dozens of smartphones each year and while it’s clearly off to a slower start than usual in 2022, at least two new devices are nearing release — the Moto G62 5G and Moto G82 5G.

Motorola Moto G82 5G


Starting things off with the higher-end model, the Moto G82 5G has previously been certified by multiple regulatory agencies including the FCC and 3C. However, the most recent listing involves China’s TEENA and reveals the device’s design in full.

Like recent Motorola phones, the Moto G82 looks set to feature a rear triple-camera setup that sits inside a rounded bump. That’s coupled with what’s believed to be a punch-hole display on the front and the usual volume, Google Assistant, and power buttons on the side.

Sitting inside the Moto G82 should be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695. That’s a mid-range chipset with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G networks, meaning you’ll have access to the fastest network speeds. 

The certification listings have also revealed the presence of a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, Android 12, and the choice of either 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. And circling back to the OLED display, that’s set to measure in at 6.55-inches and offer a Full-HD+ resolution.

Motorola Moto G62 5G


The second device in the pipeline is Motorola’s Moto G62 5G, which should slot in directly beneath the Moto G82 5G model discussed above. This phone seems to be running on a slightly delayed launch schedule since it hasn’t been certified by as many agencies yet, though once official it should be available internationally.

A recent FCC listing shows that Motorola has registered the accompanying charger in virtually all major regions. That includes the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, and India.

We still don’t know what this model will look like, but a 4,700mAh battery is on the cards along with 20W fast charging support. Other specs are rumored to include a Full-HD+ display with support for either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel main camera has also been mentioned in previous leaks. The same can be said about Android 12 and the internal storage configuration — 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM.
