The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
3
Motorola is back at it again in the mid-range smartphone market with a new and very compelling offering. The Motorola Edge 30 is here with updated specs and new looks, but keeping what we loved about its predecessor, the Edge 20, which was released less than a year ago. Unfortunately, the Edge 30 will also not be available in the US.
With a price of just €449.99 and a new camera system, the Edge 30 has set its sights on the Galaxy A53, considering how close the two devices are in terms of specs. We praised the predecessor of the Edge 30 for its interesting design language and amazing value last year. Is that still the case? Well, let’s look at what this new mid-range Motorola brings to the table. Also, while you wait for our full review of the Edge 30, make sure to read our Motorola Edge 30 Pro review which is already up.
Design and display
Finally, after a couple of years with mostly big mid-range phones, Motorola has decided to bring more diversity to its Edge lineup. The new Edge 30 is smaller than its predecessor, which is good news, considering last year’s device was pretty big and this year’s Edge 30 Pro is rather big too.
The Motorola Edge 30 measures 159.38 x 74.236 x 6.79mm and weighs only 155g. Fans of more compact and light phones should be delighted, as this means that the Edge 30 is not only the thinnest 5G phone currently on the market, but also one of the lightest. For comparison, the iPhone 13, which is similar in size, weighs 174g, and the Galaxy A53 is 189g.
In terms of design, the phone is easy on the eyes. It has a glossy flat back, just like its predecessor, with an updated camera system, which is now rounder, just like on other new Motorola devices.
Because of how thin the Edge 30 is, it looks like its cameras are protruding a lot from the body, but that’s the price one has to pay in order to achieve this slim figure. Also, unlike the more expensive Pro model, the Edge 30 features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Our guess is Motorola couldn’t mount a scanner on the side of the phone, as it was probably too thin.
There are also some very pretty-looking color options to choose from: Meteor Gray, Aurora Green, and Supermoon Siver. We especially like the latter option, as it looks very interesting and rather bright and happy.
The Edge 30 in Aurora Green
The rails of the phone are made from what Motorola describes as quality, premium-feeling plastic, which is probably the main reason the phone is so light. Stay tuned for our review of this phone if you want to find out how this device feels in real life. With its glossy back and sides, the Edge 30 will probably be a pretty slippery phone. That’s fine though, as most markets will get the phone with a protective case as part of its package.
Display-wise, the Motorola Edge 30 rocks a 6.5-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. The bezels of the phone look to be very tiny, which is welcome. The phone automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, thus saving battery by optimising the user experience.
The Motorola Edge 30 is IP52 water-resistant. This means that it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it cannot be submerged. Unlike the Edge 20, this new model does have stereo speakers, which support Dolby Atmos audio. That's quite a nice improvement.
Camera and performance
As we mentioned earlier, the new Motorola Edge 30 also has a new triple-camera system. It consists of a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one larger one for better results in challenging photo conditions, while it also saves on memory.
The second camera is a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter with Macro Vision. The third camera is a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front punch-hole camera on the other hand is a 32MP f/2.4 shooter, which also features Quad Pixel technology.
Video-wise, the Edge 30 is capable of recording in 4K 30fps and 1080p 30 or 60fps. There is also an HD 960fps slow-motion setting.
The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the new Snapdragon 778G+. This processor is 5G enabled, and is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6E.
Software and battery
Motorola’s new mid-range offering runs Android 12 out of the box with the brand’s software features and touches, like the double chop to turn on the flashlight.
This phone also features the Motorola ReadyFor platform. This platform lets you turn any screen into a desktop-like computer just with your phone, but also lets you transfer files between a Windows 10 PC and the phone more easily.
We bet you wonder about the battery size of the Edge 30, especially considering it is smaller than its predecessor but just as thin. We are glad to tell you that the battery size hasn’t seen a decrease. The battery is 4,020mAh, which according to Motorola should last you at least a day.
In terms of charging, the Edge 30 is pretty good too. It features 33W fast-wired charging, and the charger comes in the box. With this battery size, the Edge 30 should charge from 0 to 100% in about an hour.
Price and availability
As we mentioned in the beginning, the starting price of the Motorola Edge 30 in Europe is €449.99. The phone will also be available in Latin America, Asia, Australia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.
Motorola might have a mid-range winner on its hands
