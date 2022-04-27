The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price

Camera and performance

Software and battery

Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 30 is IP52 water-resistant. This means that it can withstand the occasional drops of water, but it cannot be submerged. Unlike the Edge 20, this new model does have stereo speakers, which support Dolby Atmos audio. That's quite a nice improvement.As we mentioned earlier, the new Motorola Edge 30 also has a new triple-camera system. It consists of a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with Quad Pixel technology. Quad Pixel combines four pixels into one larger one for better results in challenging photo conditions, while it also saves on memory.The second camera is a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide shooter with Macro Vision. The third camera is a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The front punch-hole camera on the other hand is a 32MP f/2.4 shooter, which also features Quad Pixel technology.Video-wise, the Edge 30 is capable of recording in 4K 30fps and 1080p 30 or 60fps. There is also an HD 960fps slow-motion setting.The Motorola Edge 30 is powered by the new Snapdragon 778G+. This processor is 5G enabled, and is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6E.Motorola’s new mid-range offering runs Android 12 out of the box with the brand’s software features and touches, like the double chop to turn on the flashlight.This phone also features the Motorola ReadyFor platform. This platform lets you turn any screen into a desktop-like computer just with your phone, but also lets you transfer files between a Windows 10 PC and the phone more easily.We bet you wonder about the battery size of the Edge 30, especially considering it is smaller than its predecessor but just as thin. We are glad to tell you that the battery size hasn’t seen a decrease. The battery is 4,020mAh, which according to Motorola should last you at least a day.In terms of charging, the Edge 30 is pretty good too. It features 33W fast-wired charging, and the charger comes in the box. With this battery size, the Edge 30 should charge from 0 to 100% in about an hour.As we mentioned in the beginning, the starting price of the Motorola Edge 30 in Europe is €449.99. The phone will also be available in Latin America, Asia, Australia, India, and the Middle East in the coming weeks.