Report dishes details on the next four Edge models Motorola could release in 2022





First up is a model codenamed Dubai which will be known as the Motorola Edge 30. It is rumored to come with a 6.55-inches POLED display with FHD+ resolution and an industry-leading refresh rate of 144Hz for smoother graphics. The device will be available in three memory and storage combinations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.





The Edge 30 could offer a triple camera array with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP depth unit, and a 32MP front shooter. It will allegedly pack a 4,020mAh battery which sounds inadequate for a phone with such a large screen. This model may arrive next month.





Next up is a phone that could demolish the best camera phones out there. Codenamed Frontier (pictured in header), the Edge 30 Ultra, which might be sold in China as the Edge X30 Pro, will sit at the top of the range. This one is expected to feature a curved 6.67-inches POLED display and will likely be powered by a boosted version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chip will be backed by either 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 Ultra may pack a beefy 4,500mAh battery and offer 125W super fast charging. This one will likely be released sometime in the third quarter.





During that same quarter, we can also expect another variant of the Edge 30, which is codenamed Dubai+. It has the same screen size as the Dubai model and will be powered by a yet-unannounced octa-core Mediatek chip which is internally known as the MT6879. It appears to be a mid-tier chip with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and six A55 cores running at 2.0GHz, and the Mali G79 GPU. Cameras specs are expected to be quite similar to the Edge 30. A bigger 5,000mAh cell and stylus support will differentiate it from the regular model.





And lastly, we have the humblest model, which is codenamed Miami and might be known as the Edge 30 Lite. It may sport a 6.28-inches FHD+ POLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and may be powered by the Snapdragon 695, which will be mated with either 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device is expected to come with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle sensor, and a 30MP front shooter. This model will be just 7mm thick and will pack a 4,020mAh battery,