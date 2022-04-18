 Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Motorola Android

Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack
Even though it has become virtually impossible to keep count of all the existing and impending low to mid-end Motorola handsets, something tells us you won't find the Moto E32 particularly hard to remember after today's exclusive Bestopedia leak produced in collaboration with the relatively well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore over on Twitter.

For one thing, the Moto E family of ultra-affordable Android smartphones hasn't gotten a lot of love in recent months, as Motorola instead focused almost entirely on expanding the mid-range Moto G roster further, and further, and further while finally paying a little bit of attention to the high-end market segment as well.

The other reason why the freshly leaked Moto E32 is likely to capture more attention than, say, the Moto G52 or Moto G 5G (2022) is unfortunately not very positive, although before you think too much of it, you should keep in mind that nothing is confirmed until... it's confirmed.

That being said, there's apparently a good chance that this 6.6-inch device will omit what was once a standard feature on any kind of phone, joining a modern trend started by Apple back in 2016. Technically, Motorola announced a high-end handset with no 3.5mm headphone jack several months before the iPhone 7 went official, adding a few other devices to the no-jack program in the years since.


But the Moto E32 seems set to become by far the brand's humblest smartphone to snub the traditional way of connecting your good old fashioned wired headphones, which cash-strapped buyers are unlikely to appreciate very much.

Today's leaked high-quality renders also suggest the E32 will look frustratingly similar on the outside with the likes of the G52, G31, G41, and G51 5G, all of which do still come with a conventional audio jack in tow instead of forcing their owners to go the wireless sound route.

We're talking about an increasingly standard design in the mid-end and even low-end segments of the smartphone market, with a centered hole punch, razor-thin top and side bezels, and a decidedly noticeable but not overly conspicuous chin. The Moto E32 further sports three vertically-aligned rear-facing cameras, one of which is expected to pack a 50MP sensor, as well as a USB Type-C port, and presumably, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of internal components and other specifications, there aren't a lot of firm predictions we can make at the moment, but the Moto E32 could feature up to 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, something like MediaTek's Helio G85 processor, and a large 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W or so charging speeds.

This is the full spec sheet of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 5G
This is the full spec sheet of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 5G
Apr 04, 2022, 3:53 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12
Apr 13, 2022, 12:07 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola is on a roll, rolling out Android 12 for another 5G mid-ranger
Motorola is on a roll, rolling out Android 12 for another 5G mid-ranger
3 days ago, 3:13 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones
Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones
Apr 08, 2022, 7:20 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
by Anam Hamid,  0
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
Samsung reportedly kicks off Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen production
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung reportedly kicks off Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen production
Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy S22 price halved by Korean carriers to compensate for the throttling controversy fallout
India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
India receives a release date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price
-$39
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless