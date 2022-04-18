Leaked renders hint at an upcoming low-cost Motorola phone with no jack









The other reason why the freshly leaked Moto E32 is likely to capture more attention than, say, the Moto G52 or Moto G 5G (2022) is unfortunately not very positive, although before you think too much of it, you should keep in mind that nothing is confirmed until... it's confirmed.





That being said, there's apparently a good chance that this 6.6-inch device will omit what was once a standard feature on any kind of phone, joining a modern trend started by Apple back in 2016. Technically, Motorola announced a high-end handset with no 3.5mm headphone jack several months before the iPhone 7 went official, adding a few other devices to the no-jack program in the years since.









But the Moto E32 seems set to become by far the brand's humblest smartphone to snub the traditional way of connecting your good old fashioned wired headphones, which cash-strapped buyers are unlikely to appreciate very much.





Today's leaked high-quality renders also suggest the E32 will look frustratingly similar on the outside with the likes of the G52, G31, G41, and G51 5G, all of which do still come with a conventional audio jack in tow instead of forcing their owners to go the wireless sound route.





We're talking about an increasingly standard design in the mid-end and even low-end segments of the smartphone market, with a centered hole punch, razor-thin top and side bezels, and a decidedly noticeable but not overly conspicuous chin. The Moto E32 further sports three vertically-aligned rear-facing cameras, one of which is expected to pack a 50MP sensor, as well as a USB Type-C port, and presumably, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.





In terms of internal components and other specifications, there aren't a lot of firm predictions we can make at the moment, but the Moto E32 could feature up to 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space, something like MediaTek's Helio G85 processor, and a large 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W or so charging speeds.





