Motorola seems to have unceremoniously made the Moto G56 5G mid-ranger official

One of Motorola's exciting new mid-range Android smartphones has had pretty much all of its specs and features confirmed, but not the price tag.

Whether this was carefully planned or not, a new mid-range Motorola smartphone appears to have casually gone official in at least two European markets at some point in the last couple of days.

Thoroughly leaked in a bunch of different reports over the past few weeks, the Moto G56 5G is obviously done hiding, instead sitting proudly on its manufacturer's regional websites in Slovakia and Czech Republic with a host of high-quality promotional images to its name and many key specifications out of the bag.

Here's everything we know for sure about the new Moto G56


  • 6.67-inch FHD+ display;
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens;
  • 32MP front-facing camera;
  • Auto Smile Shutter, Auto Night Vision, and AI Portrait Mode;
  • 5,200mAh battery;
  • 30W TurboPower charging support;
  • Up to 256GB internal storage space;
  • MicroSD card slot for up to 2TB external expansion;
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio technology;
  • IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;
  • Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Dill, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Black Oyster color options.

Contrary to a rumor from yesterday, this is apparently a 6.67-inch affair rather than a slightly larger 6.72-inch device. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course, as some buyers (especially on a tight budget) sometimes prefer compact handsets for maneuverability reasons.


Besides, the Moto G56 5G is still guaranteed to expand the 6.49-inch screen real estate of last year's Moto G55 5G while almost certainly keeping the 120Hz refresh rate support unchanged. Naturally, with a bigger display comes the need for extra battery capacity, and indeed, it looks like the G56 will add 200mAh of juice to its predecessor's already sizable cell.

That's far from a substantial upgrade, but it might be the best Motorola can do without making the robust Moto G56 too thick or heavy. Yes, this affordable bad boy will rock both IP68 and IP69 certification for top-notch resistance to water immersion, dust contact, and high-pressure water jets, and if recent rumors are correct, the new phone could be advertised as MIL-STD-810H compliant for durability in various other extreme use conditions as well.

And here's what we don't know just yet


The most important piece that's still (officially) missing from the Moto G56 5G puzzle is without a doubt the recommended price. Unofficially, a typically trustworthy source recently told us to expect the mid-range handset to cost €270 in Europe, which would be a bit higher than the G55's starting price on the old continent last year.

That obviously makes sense given the larger aforementioned screen, bigger battery, tougher construction, and of course, the upgraded Dimensity processor (the Moto G55 packs a Dimensity 7025), but before you start making plans and trying to convert that Euro tag in US dollars, allow me to highlight that the chances of seeing the Moto G56 released stateside are virtually nonexistent.

Motorola likes to keep a much leaner product portfolio in the US than on the old continent, so at least for the foreseeable future, you'll have to choose between the Moto G (2025), Moto G Power (2025), Moto G Stylus (2025), and fast-approaching Edge (2025) around those parts if you're after a budget 5G phone with a well-balanced list of features and a relatively appealing design.

What's sad is that the US is essentially guaranteed not to receive any of the Moto G-series devices leaked over the last few weeks, including the G86 and G96.
