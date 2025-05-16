Fresh leak shows Motorola’s upcoming Moto G56 from all angles
Motorola's next budget-friendly smartphone might not be launched in the US.
Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: NieuweMobielMotorola had a very busy spring, but the US-based company doesn’t show signs of slowing down. At least a couple of entry- and mid-level Motorola phones are expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.
If you missed our previous report, we now have even more pictures showing the Moto G56, a budget-friendly smartphone Motorola hasn’t announced yet. The phone will be available in four color options: Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Gray Mist, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Dill.
The high-resolution renders leaked this week show the Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue and Pantone Dill versions, but not the Pantone Gray Mist model.
The first pictures of the Moto G56 were leaked last month by Evan Blass. The new ones have the advantage of showing the phone from multiple angles, but design-wise it’s the same phone.
The Moto G56 sits at the upper part of the budget-friendly segment. Although no information about its price emerged yet, judging by the leaked specs, this will be priced closer to the $250 / €250 mark rather than $300 / €300.
Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: NieuweMobiel
Speaking of which, the initial Moto G56 included a long list of specs too, not just the phone’s images. You can find below the most important tidbits regarding the Moto G56:
- Display: 6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
- Memory: 4/8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage (microSD card slot for up to 2TB external expansion)
- OS: Android 15
- Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony Lytia 600), 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture)
- Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2 aperture)
- Battery: 5,200mAh, 33W charging support
- Sound: stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Others: IP68 and IP69 certifications, MIL-STD-810H durability
- Dimensions: 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm
- Weight: 200 grams
The Moto G55 was introduced back in August 2024, but there’s no telling whether or not Motorola will announce the Moto G56 in August. It’s also important to mention that the Moto G55 was launched in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, so the Moto G56 might not be available in the United States at all.
