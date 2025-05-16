Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Fresh leak shows Motorola’s upcoming Moto G56 from all angles

Motorola's next budget-friendly smartphone might not be launched in the US.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Motorola Moto G56
Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: NieuweMobiel
Motorola had a very busy spring, but the US-based company doesn’t show signs of slowing down. At least a couple of entry- and mid-level Motorola phones are expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks.

If you missed our previous report, we now have even more pictures showing the Moto G56, a budget-friendly smartphone Motorola hasn’t announced yet. The phone will be available in four color options: Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Gray Mist, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Dill.

The high-resolution renders leaked this week show the Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dazzling Blue and Pantone Dill versions, but not the Pantone Gray Mist model.

The first pictures of the Moto G56 were leaked last month by Evan Blass. The new ones have the advantage of showing the phone from multiple angles, but design-wise it’s the same phone.

The Moto G56 sits at the upper part of the budget-friendly segment. Although no information about its price emerged yet, judging by the leaked specs, this will be priced closer to the $250 / €250 mark rather than $300 / €300.

Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: NieuweMobiel

Speaking of which, the initial Moto G56 included a long list of specs too, not just the phone’s images. You can find below the most important tidbits regarding the Moto G56:

  • Display: 6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
  • Memory: 4/8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage (microSD card slot for up to 2TB external expansion)
  • OS: Android 15
  • Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony Lytia 600), 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture)
  • Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2 aperture)
  • Battery: 5,200mAh, 33W charging support
  • Sound: stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Others: IP68 and IP69 certifications, MIL-STD-810H durability
  • Dimensions: 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm
  • Weight: 200 grams

The Moto G55 was introduced back in August 2024, but there’s no telling whether or not Motorola will announce the Moto G56 in August. It’s also important to mention that the Moto G55 was launched in Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, so the Moto G56 might not be available in the United States at all.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
Google Messages just got a new feature you wish existed yesterday
Google Messages just got a new feature you wish existed yesterday

Latest News

Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
Amazon knocks the new EcoFlow Delta 3 down to its best price, but not for long
Red hot Verizon deals for free iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Plus and more flagships
Red hot Verizon deals for free iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Galaxy S25 Plus and more flagships
Verizon's CEO gives positive reports on 5G network slicing, standalone 5G, and the C-band
Verizon's CEO gives positive reports on 5G network slicing, standalone 5G, and the C-band
Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset
Oppo’s new rugged phone comes with an unannounced chipset
Apple videos promote new accessibility features for iOS 19, macOS 16
Apple videos promote new accessibility features for iOS 19, macOS 16
Verizon representatives really dislike the AI tools meant to make their jobs easier
Verizon representatives really dislike the AI tools meant to make their jobs easier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless