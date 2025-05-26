Motorola’s next mid-range phone had its specs and price leaked
Motorola is expected to launch a sequel to the Moto G55, which will bring some worthy upgrades.
Up Next:
Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: YTECHB.comMotorola is expected to launch more entry-level and mid-range smartphones by the end of the year. The Moto G56 is one of the phones that’s likely to be introduced in the next couple of weeks considering the number of reports that specifically talked about the device.
In fact, it’s only been a few days since the Moto G56’s complete design was leaked online. Now we’re back with the rest of the information such as specs and price, so if you’re in the market for a not so expensive mid-range Android smartphone, or you’re simply curious about Motorola’s next device, here is what the Moto G56 looks like on the inside.
According to a new report, the Moto G56 will be a decent upgrade over the current model, the Moto G55. The phone will feature an updated chipset, a bigger display, a bigger selfie camera, and, more importantly, a slightly larger battery.
Motorola Moto G56 rumored specs:
- Display: 6.72-inch, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
- Memory: 4 / 8GB RAM
- Storage: 128 / 256GB (expandable via microSD)
- Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) + 8 MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Battery: 5,200 mAh, 33W wired charging support
- Dimensions: 161.56 x 73.82 x 8.19 mm
- Weight: 200 grams
In comparison, the Moto G55 is equipped with a slightly older MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset and sports a much smaller 6.49-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Motorola Moto G56 | Image credit: YTECHB.com
Also, the Moto G55 has a smaller 16-megapixel front-facing camera, but it comes with a similar dual-camera setup and memory. Finally, the Moto G55 packs a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.
As far as the price goes, the Moto G56 is rumored to cost €270 in Europe and will come in four different colors: PANTONE Gray Mist, PANTONE Dill, PANTONE Dazzling Blue, and PANTONE Black Oyster. In comparison, the Moto G55 was introduced last year for €250, so the sequel will be a bit more expensive.
Overall, it doesn’t seem like you’ll need to upgrade from the Moto G55 to the new phone, but as a mid-range phone the Moto G56 is quite decent. It will probably have strong competition in Europe from Chinese brands, but Motorola fans will most likely find appealing enough.
Things that are NOT allowed: