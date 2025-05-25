The US-bound Motorola Edge (2025) has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory

Edge 60





If history is any indication, of course, at least one Motorola Edge (2025) model will be released sometime soon, and that's precisely what Evan Blass appears to have leaked on social media this weekend.

Wait a minute, haven't we seen this phone before?





Edge 60 Most definitely. But while it might not be entirely clear at first glance what member of thefamily this unreleased device will take after, a closer inspection of the ultra-high-quality promotional images on hand should leave very few questions unanswered.





Edge 60 , but only the latter features a button on its side that's clearly visible in a few of the pictures embedded below. And if the so-called "AI Key" will be borrowed from the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, it's safe to assume other key (no pun intended) features and specifications will also stay largely the same between the two mid-rangers. Yes, the Edge (2025) strongly resembles both the "vanilla"and the slightly higher-end Edge 60 Pro , but only the latter features a button on its side that's clearly visible in a few of the pictures embedded below. And if the so-called "AI Key" will be borrowed from thePro, it's safe to assume other key (no pun intended) features and specifications will also stay largely the same between the two mid-rangers.









Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro paint jobs out there. What I can say for sure is that we're looking at a very aesthetically pleasing smartphone with a quad-curved display, swanky vegan leather finish, triple rear-facing camera system, a robust body designed to handle water and dust immersion, and that aforementioned physical button for quick access to Motorola 's proprietary AI capabilities. Oh, and the colorway seems to be different from all the existingandPro paint jobs out there.

Can we predict the US specs and price of the Motorola Edge (2025)?





6.7-inch P-OLED display with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and 4500 nits peak brightness;

MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

256 and 512GB storage configurations;

50 + 10 + 50MP rear-facing cameras;

50MP front-facing camera;

6,000mAh battery;

90W wired and 15W wireless charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

Android 15 software out the box ;

; Under-display fingerprint sensor;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology;

160.7 x 73.1 x 8.2mm dimensions;

186 grams weight.



, which may or may not be copied to the letter by the North American Edge (2025). Before you get too excited, that's the Edge 60 Pro spec sheet , which may or may not be copied to the letter by the North American Edge (2025).









The Edge (2024) , remember, started at $550 in the US with a 6.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, dual 50 + 13MP rear-facing camera setup, and 5,000mAh battery on deck, so if this is its sequel, that recommended price could well go up to $600 or $650.





Even if that happens, though, you shouldn't panic, as the Edge (2024) scored some very substantial discounts surprisingly quickly after its commercial debut, which is likely to be the case for the Edge (2025) as well.



