Say hello to the newest members of the Motorola family: Moto G55 5G and G35 5G
Motorola is known for offering a broad selection of Android smartphones, and it is often praised for providing dependable performance without breaking the bank. Now, the new Moto G55 5G and its sibling, the Moto G35 5G, continue this trend.
These phones cater to those who need a device that lasts all day, snaps decent photos, and helps with everyday tasks. While the latest Moto G models come with slightly higher price tags, they also boast several upgrades over previous versions, making them a solid pick for budget-conscious users.
Both phones sport a sleek design, with the option to go for a smooth matte finish or the soft feel of vegan leather. The Moto G55 5G is available in stylish shades like:
On the other hand, the Moto G35 5G comes in more playful hues, offering choices, including:
From our experience with the previous model, Moto G54 5G, the display was a bit of a letdown – not exactly a gamer’s dream, but it gets the job done. However, if you are considering these phones, gaming likely isn't your top priority anyway. That said, with other budget-friendly devices starting to use OLED screens, Motorola could have stepped up its game in this area.
However, the Moto G55 5G packs a few extra perks that the more budget-friendly Moto G35 5G misses out on. For instance, the G55 5G comes equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a Macro Vision lens, perfect for capturing those intricate details. Another distinction is in video capabilities: the Moto G55 5G can capture videos at both 60 and 30 fps, while the G35 5G is limited to just 30 fps.
Aside from this, both phones ship with Android 14 right out of the box and include Moto Secure and Family Space. The Moto Secure app is designed to be your central hub for managing all the security and privacy features on your device.
When it comes to battery and charging, there are a couple of small but noteworthy differences again. Both the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G come equipped with hefty 5,000mAh batteries, just like their predecessors. From our experience with the Moto G54 5G, you can expect the battery to last around a day with moderate use, and if you are not constantly on it, you might stretch that to a day and a half.
On the charging side, though, the Moto G55 5G gets a nice boost, now supporting 30W fast charging compared to the 20W of the previous model. Meanwhile, the Moto G35 5G sticks with the same 18W charging as its predecessor.
As for the Moto G35 5G, it is launching in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a starting price of €199 (roughly $220 when directly converted) this September. Like its sibling, it will also roll out to certain markets in Latin America and Asia, but for now, it looks like it is off the table for the US market as well.
Moto G55 5G and G35 5G design and display
The Moto G55 5G in Forest Grey. | Image credit – Motorola
The Moto G55 5G in all its colors in the order listed above. | Image credit – Motorola
The Moto G35 5G in Leaf Green, Guava Red and Midnight Black. | Image credit – Motorola
The Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G are equipped with large FHD+ LCD screens that promise vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The Moto G55 5G features a 6.49-inch display, while the more budget-friendly Moto G35 5G offers a slightly larger 6.72-inch screen. Both models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability and support up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
Actually, just like their predecessors, these devices adjust their refresh rates dynamically, ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, depending on the app, content, and settings in use.
The Moto G55 5G with its 6.49-inch display. | Image credit – Motorola
From our experience with the previous model, Moto G54 5G, the display was a bit of a letdown – not exactly a gamer’s dream, but it gets the job done. However, if you are considering these phones, gaming likely isn't your top priority anyway. That said, with other budget-friendly devices starting to use OLED screens, Motorola could have stepped up its game in this area.
Moto G55 5G and G35 5G camera specs
The Moto G55 5G (first image) and the Moto G35 5G (second image) have dual camera setups. | Image credit – Motorola
In the camera department, there is one welcome upgrade: a new 8MP ultrawide lens replaces the rather useless 2MP macro camera from previous models. Both the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G share this revamped camera setup:
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP ultrawide camera
- 16MP front selfie camera
However, the Moto G55 5G packs a few extra perks that the more budget-friendly Moto G35 5G misses out on. For instance, the G55 5G comes equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a Macro Vision lens, perfect for capturing those intricate details. Another distinction is in video capabilities: the Moto G55 5G can capture videos at both 60 and 30 fps, while the G35 5G is limited to just 30 fps.
Moto G55 5G and G35 5G software and performance
The Moto G35 5G shown here doesn't deliver the same level of specs as its sibling. | Image credit – Motorola
When it comes to software and performance, the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G share a lot of similarities, but the G55 5G edges out with a few superior specs. The G55 5G offers more flexibility with RAM options, available in 4GB, 8GB, and even 12GB variants, whereas the G35 5G sticks to 4GB and 8GB versions. Both devices provide up to 256GB of storage, and if that is not enough, you can expand it up to 1TB with a microSD card.
When it comes to the chipsets under the hood, there is a difference between the two models, too. The Moto G55 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025, which promises smooth streaming experiences without lag. Meanwhile, the Moto G35 5G is powered by the Unisoc T760 processor, which may not deliver the same level of performance but still gets the job done for everyday tasks.
Aside from this, both phones ship with Android 14 right out of the box and include Moto Secure and Family Space. The Moto Secure app is designed to be your central hub for managing all the security and privacy features on your device.
Moto G55 5G and G35 5G battery and charging
The Moto G55 5G supports 30W fast charging. | Image credit – Motorola
When it comes to battery and charging, there are a couple of small but noteworthy differences again. Both the Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G come equipped with hefty 5,000mAh batteries, just like their predecessors. From our experience with the Moto G54 5G, you can expect the battery to last around a day with moderate use, and if you are not constantly on it, you might stretch that to a day and a half.
On the charging side, though, the Moto G55 5G gets a nice boost, now supporting 30W fast charging compared to the 20W of the previous model. Meanwhile, the Moto G35 5G sticks with the same 18W charging as its predecessor.
Moto G55 5G and G35 5G price and availability
The Moto G55 5G is launching in Europe with a starting price of €249. | Image credit – Motorola
So, you are probably curious about how much these phones will set you back and when you can snag one. The Moto G55 5G is hitting Europe with a starting price of €249, which comes to about $276 when converted. It will also make its way to select markets in Latin America and Asia-Pacific but don’t expect it to land in the US just yet.
As for the Moto G35 5G, it is launching in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa with a starting price of €199 (roughly $220 when directly converted) this September. Like its sibling, it will also roll out to certain markets in Latin America and Asia, but for now, it looks like it is off the table for the US market as well.
