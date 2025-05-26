Fresh leak reveals Motorola Moto G86’s entire body (and colors)
The upcoming mid-range phone brings minimal improvements over the Moto G85, but it might cost the same.
Motorola Moto G86 (PANTONE Chrysantemum) | Image credit: YTECHB.comJudging by the latest reports, Motorola will have a pretty busy couple of weeks next month. After consistent leaks about the Moto G56, another Motorola mid-range phone had just emerged online before the US-based company even announced it, the Moto G86.
Based on the name of the phone, the Moto G86 will be a better mid-range phone compared to the Moto G56, but also more expensive. Unsurprising, the two Moto G series phones look about the same, only their colors and dimensions seem to be different, at least according to the latest high-resolution pictures leaked recently.
The Moto G86 will be available in at least four different PANTONE-certified colors: Cosmic Sky, Spellbound, Chrysantemum, and Golden Cypress. These are just marketing names for Blue, Black, Pink, and Green colors.
Motorola Moto G86 (PANTONE Golden Cypress) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
The report also claims the Moto G86 will be available in different storage versions: 128GB, 256GB, and 256GB. Some of these variants will feature 8GB RAM, while others come with 12GB RAM.
As far as the specs go, these are just rumors, but it looks like Motorola decided to use MediaTek’s chipset for its entire Moto G series. That said, the Moto G86 is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a slightly better chip than Moto G56’s Dimensity 7060.
In the camera department, the Moto G86 seems to use the standard dual setup: 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper. In the front, the Moto G86 has a large 32-megapixel selfie camera, the same that’s rumored to be packed inside the Moto G56.
Motorola Moto G86 (PANTONE Cosmic Sky) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Moving on to the front part, the Moto G86 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. That would make the Moto G86 smaller than that Moto G56, which sports a 6.72-inch panel.
However, just like the Moto G56, the Moto G86 packs a decent 5,200 mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging speeds. It will also come with some sort of dust and water protection, possibly IP68 and IP69 rating, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.
Motorola Moto G86 (PANTONE Spellbound) | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Strangely enough, the Moto G86 doesn’t bring too many upgrades over the Moto G85. It has a slightly better chipset and a bigger battery (not by much), but that’s about it. If these leaked specs prove to be accurate, the Moto G86 won’t be as appealing as the Moto G56 because the improvements are minimal.
