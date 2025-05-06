Motorola's big-battery Moto G56 5G mid-ranger leaks in full ahead of a likely summer launch

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

After unveiling not two but three different 2025 Razr foldables with high-end (or at least high-end-ish) specifications and a grand total of four new eye-catching Edge handsets (including a surprising stylus-wielding model), Motorola is likely to turn its attention back to what it arguably does best, preparing several new additions to the mid-range Moto G line.

While a few of these just-leaked budget-friendly phones are all but guaranteed to keep their prospective buyers waiting until 2026, a couple of others are certainly coming out this year, possibly starting with a Moto G56 5G detailed in full today by Evan Blass (who else?) over on X.

That's a pretty solid spec sheet... for an ultra-affordable smartphone


  • 6.72-inch LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection;
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor;
  • 4 and 8GB RAM options;
  • 128 and 256GB storage variants;
  • microSD card slot for up to 2TB external expansion;
  • Android 15;
  • 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony Lytia 600 sensor and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and Quad Pixel technology;
  • 5,200mAh battery;
  • 33W charging support;
  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;
  • IP68 and IP69 certifications;
  • MIL-STD-810H durability;
  • 165.75 x 76.26 x 8.35mm dimensions;
  • 200 grams weight;
  • Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Gray Mist, Pantone Dazzling Blue, and Pantone Dill color options.

Look, it's crystal clear that we're not dealing with a serious alternative to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE, Google Pixel 9, or Pixel 9a here. The Moto G56 will undoubtedly be positioned below the likes of the "regular" Edge 60 and the Edge 60 Fusion on Motorola's totem pole, possibly rivaling the entry-level Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and perhaps something like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.


At the same time, of course, this model has to improve on last year's Moto G55 while also towering over the G45 and presumably impending G46. All in all, the specs and features listed above seem to meet those conditions, and most likely, your expectations, with a small but notable battery capacity upgrade, an interesting selfie camera improvement, and a predictable processor change prepared in comparison with the aforementioned G55 5G.

The Moto G56 5G will also be considerably larger than its predecessor, both in terms of screen size and overall dimensions, and perhaps most impressively, its durability will be vastly improved as well, with IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications guaranteeing top-notch water, dust, and even drop resistance. Unfortunately, that also means the weight will grow to no less than 200 grams, although for what it's worth, Motorola plans to balance out the style equation with a number of very interesting-sounding paint jobs.

What should be your pricing and availability expectations?


That, my friends, is the million-dollar question Evan Blass can't (or won't) answer for the time being. And while I obviously cannot offer you any guarantees or firm predictions either, it feels relatively safe to assume that the Moto G56 5G will see daylight sometime this summer after the same thing happened with the Moto G55 5G back in August 2024.

If you're waiting for this new Android mid-ranger to be released in markets like the US, that's... probably not going to happen, while in Europe, I expect the G56 to cost around €250 in the only configuration you should consider buying. I'm talking about the one with 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM, which will apparently receive two major OS updates and security patches for four years.

Recommended Stories
The entry-level 128GB/4GB variant, meanwhile, is only guaranteed to score an Android 16 promotion and three years of security updates, which makes it a not-very-smart buy regardless of its price point.

In addition to the Moto G56 5G (codename "Bogota"), Motorola is reportedly working on G86 and G96 models as well, the latter of which is entirely shrouded in secrecy. And in case you're wondering, no, that device has no G95 predecessor, so I'm definitely curious to see what it will bring to the table.
