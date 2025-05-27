Yet another exciting Motorola mid-ranger leaks out in great detail ahead of impending launch









This holds very few secrets after an extremely revealing new Android Headlines report , so without further ado, let's sink our teeth into the expected G96 specs and features.

Not a screamer, but definitely not a pushover either





6.67-inch P-OLED curved display with 10-bit technology, Water Touch 2.0, and 144Hz refresh rate support;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor;

12GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

Android 15 ;

; 50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor;

8MP Macro Vision secondary camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

5,500mAh battery;

Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue color options.

Vegan leather finish.











Still, that should deliver a more than adequate level of raw power for this bad boy's predicted price point, especially in combination with a respectable 12GB RAM count. The 5,500mAh battery size, silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-capable screen, and decidedly eye-catching design and colors will undoubtedly seal the deal for a lot of cash-strapped Motorola fans... as long as you're willing to accept that somewhat underwhelming dual rear-facing camera system.

Where will the Moto G96 be released and how much will it cost?





Those are obviously questions that can't get definitive answers just yet, but what I can tell you with absolute certainty is that an official US release is out of the question.





Instead, the Moto G96 is very likely to hit select European and Asian markets in the coming weeks at a slightly higher price point than last year's Moto G85 5G . That 6.67-inch mid-range Android soldier with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processing power and a 5,000mAh battery on deck used to cost €379 ($430) on the old continent (before dropping to only €250), and the reason I'm comparing these two seemingly unrelated devices is because Motorola never actually released a G95 model.









This year's G96, mind you, is expected to coexist with a Moto G86 recently tipped to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and get this, up to a 6,720mAh battery. How does that work? Well, there's apparently a G86 variant planned for certain markets with that bonkers cell capacity, and a different one for other regions with a less insane 5,200mAh battery size.



Wait, could that mean the Moto G96 will also be released in two distinct editions, including one with a 6,000mAh+ battery? Anything is possible in Motorola's mid-range product portfolio, but let's not get our hopes up just yet.