Motorola's smooth Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger is on sale at a killer Black Friday price already
If you've been keeping a close watch on our website and especially the deals section of our website over the last 24 hours or so, you probably noticed that it's raining hefty discounts on popular Motorola smartphones all of a sudden.

Every single model from the Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023) to the Edge (2023), Edge+ (2023), Moto G Power (2023), G Stylus 5G (2023), and G Play (2023) appears to be on sale at a lower-than-ever price with no strings attached right now, and although they're not technically labeled or advertised that way, it's pretty obvious that we're looking at Black Friday offers here kicked off a little earlier than you may have expected.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 48 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Ink Blue and Harbor Gray Color Options
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

If you haven't been able to find the right budget-friendly device for you on the above list, the Moto G 5G (2023) might just be cheap enough to convince you to pull the trigger with a few weeks still to go until retailers like Amazon are scheduled to run their actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sales.

This is a largely unimpressive 6.5-inch handset with a low-res screen in tow, no built-in stylus, and a fairly modest Snapdragon 480+ processor under the hood that normally costs $249.99, but right now, you can get it directly from Motorola as well as Amazon for a cool 70 bucks less than usual.

As far as we know, the unlocked Moto G 5G (2023) has never been sold at a higher discount with no special requirements or hoops to jump through, and despite its unremarkable specs and features mentioned a little earlier, there are a few things about it that make it a very smart buy at the time of this writing.

We're talking first and foremost about the silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate support of that otherwise lackluster 1600 x 720 pix res display, as well as a 5,000mAh battery promising to keep the lights on for "more than a full day" between charges, and even the 128 gigs of internal storage space.

All in all, this is probably not the best budget 5G phone out there, but at its newly reduced price, the value for money feels pretty much unrivaled ahead of the holiday season.
