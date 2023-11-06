The Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB mobile powerhouse is a tempting bargain with its current $200 discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, the awesome Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger is currently 42% off its price on Amazon, which means you can snatch it with a $250 discount if you get one while the offer lasts. However, if you want a top-tier phone instead of a mid-ranger, we suggest you capitalize on this deal.
Powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) delivers impeccable performance and has enough firepower to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without any issues.
On top of its amazing performance and cameras, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) also offers incredible battery life. It comes equipped with a 5100mAh power cell, which can last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate use. In addition to that, the phone comes with 68W wired fast charging and can recharge its battery in less than an hour. Oh and even comes with a 68W charger inside the box.
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an amazing phone. It offers a lot for its price and undercuts many of its rivals, especially with Amazon's current $200 discount. So, don't miss out on your chance to snag a high-end smartphone at a so heavily discounted price and get your Motorola Edge+ (2023) right now.
Also, as a true high-end phone, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) takes beautiful pictures, so don't worry, you'll look great in your gym shots. Additionally, the 50 MP main camera and 60 MP selfie shooter can capture videos in up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, respectively, so expect to look awesome in your clips as well.
