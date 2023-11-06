Amazon cuts the price of the new Motorola Edge (2023), turning this powerful phone with 68W charging into a steal





With good performance, nice cameras, and awesome battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) sounds like a phone that deserves to enter your shortlist. But when you add Amazon's current $250 discount, the Motorola Edge (2023) suddenly turns into a phone you should go ahead and buy. So, don't miss out on your chance to save big and get a brand-new phone at a discounted price today. The Motorola Edge (2023) comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, and it's powered by MediaTek's new powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset. All this gives the phone a pretty awesome performance, letting you run heavy apps and play your favorite games, even the more demanding ones, such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact.Additionally, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. And speaking of the display, we just can't neglect the fact that this bad boy also has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is pretty awesome for a mid-range phone . Also, the screen supports HDR10+, letting you enjoy an amazing watching experience as long as you stream content in HDR10+.In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 50 MP main shooter and 32 MP selfie snapper, both of which can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The photos are also of decent quality, but given the fact that this is a, don't expect it to make iPhone-level photos.The Motorola Edge (2023) may not be a champ in terms of cameras, but it has a pretty awesome battery life. Its 4400 mAh battery on board has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-up. Furthermore, the phone packs 68W TurboPower charging and comes with a charger inside the box.With good performance, nice cameras, and awesome battery life, the Motorola Edge (2023) sounds like a phone that deserves to enter your shortlist. But when you add Amazon's current $250 discount, the Motorola Edge (2023) suddenly turns into a phone you should go ahead and buy. So, don't miss out on your chance to save big and get a brand-new phone at a discounted price today.

On October 10th, Motorola released its latest mid-ranger, the Motorola Edge (2023), and shortly after that, Amazon started selling it with a sweet $100 discount. But don't feel bad if you didn't get Motorola's latest mid-range awesomeness back when it was available with that sweet discount. Amazon is giving you an even better opportunity to scoop up this amazing phone for less.Currently, the Motorola Edge (2023) is on sale for a whopping 42% off its price at the retailer. When we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you can now get a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) with a whopping $250 discount if you pull the trigger on this incredible deal right now.