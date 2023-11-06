Amazon cuts the price of the budget Motorola Moto G Power 2023 making it a real temptation for your credit card
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We may all love top-tier flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but not everyone is ready to spend $1000+ on a new smartphone. Also, if you are using your trusty handset only for phone calls and Insta, it makes no sense to spend that kind of cash on a new phone. The logical decision is to buy a cheap phone with decent specs and just enjoy your life.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The silicon on board boasts very solid performance, making the phone feel snappy. Of course, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games, but it should be able to deal with day-to-day stuff without issues.
Since this is a budget phone, and we all know those don't shine in the camera department, don't expect anything glamorous here. The smartphone boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie shooter, both of which take decent-looking photos and can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps. That said, the main camera takes amazing-looking pictures if there is plenty of light.
Additionally, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 packs 15W wired charging and a 5000 mAh battery that offers incredible battery life. You are also getting a 10W charger inside the box.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 may be a budget phone, but it has a lot going for it. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes it an even better bargain than usual. However, that sweet price cut won't be there forever, so be sure to act fast and get a brand-new Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 now before it's too late and the discount disappears.
Right now, Amazon has a really sweet deal on an awesome budget-friendly phone, allowing you to snatch a new handset with some decent specs for even less than usual. The phone in question is the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023, which is currently discounted by 33% at the retailer. Such a discount means you can get a brand-new Moto G Power 5G 2023 for $100 off its price if you pull the trigger on this deal.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The silicon on board boasts very solid performance, making the phone feel snappy. Of course, it may struggle with more demanding tasks and games, but it should be able to deal with day-to-day stuff without issues.
Since this is a budget phone, and we all know those don't shine in the camera department, don't expect anything glamorous here. The smartphone boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie shooter, both of which take decent-looking photos and can capture videos in 1080p at 30fps. That said, the main camera takes amazing-looking pictures if there is plenty of light.
Additionally, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 packs 15W wired charging and a 5000 mAh battery that offers incredible battery life. You are also getting a 10W charger inside the box.
The Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 may be a budget phone, but it has a lot going for it. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes it an even better bargain than usual. However, that sweet price cut won't be there forever, so be sure to act fast and get a brand-new Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 now before it's too late and the discount disappears.
Things that are NOT allowed: