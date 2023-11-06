Amazon knocks Motorola's excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger to a lower-than-ever price





If you don't, we're afraid you're left with just a couple mid-range options from Motorola , only one of which offers 5G support. The aptly named Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) normally costs $399.99, which doesn't exactly make this the most affordable Moto handset around, but for a presumably limited time, you can now save 150 bucks without meeting any special requirements or jumping through hoops of any sort.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black Color, Stylus Included $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Rose Champagne Color, Stylus Included $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





As far as we can tell, this is a completely unpredecented Amazon discount that's not currently matched by the likes of Best Buy and Motorola's own official US e-store, and with Black Friday right around the corner, there's a very good chance the new deal will not be eclipsed by any of these retailers by the end of the year.





If history (and the recent Moto G Power 5G 2024 leak ) are any indication, a 2024 G Stylus 5G is most likely a few months away from an official announcement too. But until that happens, the G Stylus 5G (2023) is set to remain pretty much unrivaled in terms of bang for buck in its price bracket after this huge $150 markdown with its handy pen, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, silky smooth 120Hz 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, large 5,000mAh battery, generous 256 gigs of internal storage space, and decent 6GB RAM count.





While there's no expiration date listed anywhere on the handset's Amazon product webpage, we highly recommend you order the "rose champagne" or "cosmic black" model at a whopping 38 percent discount as soon as possible to ensure the early Black Friday 2023 deal doesn't go away or out of stock.