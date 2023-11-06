The high-end Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is on sale at an unbeatable $300 discount right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It was not that long ago that we felt the words "affordable" and "foldable" didn't exactly go together in the same sentence, but Motorola impressively made the impossible possible already with the $700 Razr (2023). Incredibly enough, that mid-range alternative to Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down to a crazy low price of $500 today, freeing up a space that the high-end Razr+ (2023) has immediately moved into.
That's right, the Plus-branded Android clamshell is now on sale at the regular price of its non-Plus sibling after an unprecedented $300 Amazon discount. Just like the aforementioned hot new Razr (2023) deal, this latest Motorola Razr+ (2023) promotion doesn't appear to be available from the handset's manufacturer or any other major US retailer.
At its lower-than-ever price, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered Razr Plus (2023) is considerably cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which does pack a slightly faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The two non-book-style foldables clearly have a bunch of other stuff in common, although Motorola's high-end model holds a pretty significant advantage in the screen real estate department as far as both its 6.9-inch primary display and 3.6-inch secondary panel are concerned.
At first glance, the design on the whole seems pretty much unbeatable, with almost no crease, no gap, and very thin (main) screen bezels. The lack of (official) water resistance is a bit of an issue, but at a whopping 30 percent under its $999.99 list price, it's hard to argue with this bad boy's bang for buck right now. It's also difficult to imagine we'll be seeing a bigger Black Friday or Cyber Monday discount offered by Amazon or Motorola later this month, even though it's obviously not wise to rule out that possibility when deciding to pull the trigger today or not.
