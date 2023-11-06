The high-end Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable is on sale at an unbeatable $300 discount right now





That's right, the Plus-branded Android clamshell is now on sale at the regular price of its non-Plus sibling after an unprecedented $300 Amazon discount. Just like the aforementioned hot new Razr (2023) deal, this latest Motorola Razr+ (2023) promotion doesn't appear to be available from the handset's manufacturer or any other major US retailer.

Motorola razr+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 3,800mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Black Color $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon









The two non-book-style foldables clearly have a bunch of other stuff in common, although Motorola 's high-end model holds a pretty significant advantage in the screen real estate department as far as both its 6.9-inch primary display and 3.6-inch secondary panel are concerned.



