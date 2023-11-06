Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Prices for the ultracheap Moto G Play (2023) sink to a new all-time low on Amazon
If you’re on a tight budget and need a new smartphone on the cheap, you’ve arrived at the perfect place. We found an epic deal on Amazon that reduces the Moto G Play (2023) to unbelievably low prices. At 41% off its MSRP of $169.99, this smartphone is a steal!

We have never seen the handset this cheap on Amazon before. According to our research, the Motorola device has plunged below the $100 mark only twice before today, but the discount was available at the official retailer on both occasions. In case you’re looking for a new Android phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we suggest you pull the trigger on this smashing deal.

Grab the Moto G Play (2023) at 41% off on Amazon

The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at its lowest price on Amazon. The smartphone offers over two days of battery life and has a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Get it now and save big.
If the Motorola phone doesn’t tickle your fancy even at its lowest price, you might want to check our handpicked selection of early Black Friday phone deals. Some of those are too good to miss out on.

Right off the bat, we must note that you shouldn’t have many expectations from this handset. At best, you can expect a decent performance. Then again, we know Motorola just had to cut some corners to achieve this low price point, so the overall unimpressive performance shouldn’t come as a surprise.

For your investment of just under $100, you get a handset with a surprisingly good build, an OK display, and a stellar battery life. The occasional stutter here and there is to be expected. But if you’re willing to live with it, the device can make a great addition to your tech collection.

What’s arguably most impressive about the Moto G Play (2023) is the fact that it has an amazing battery life. Motorola added a 5,000mAh under the hood, which has become a habit for the brand. Incredibly, this bad boy can last two whole days, even if you don’t go very easy on it.

Whether you’re on a limited budget or need an entry-level phone with great battery life, the Moto G Play (2023) may be a suitable choice. Don’t miss out on the chance to get it at its lowest-ever price from Amazon.
