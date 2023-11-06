Prices for the ultracheap Moto G Play (2023) sink to a new all-time low on Amazon
If you’re on a tight budget and need a new smartphone on the cheap, you’ve arrived at the perfect place. We found an epic deal on Amazon that reduces the Moto G Play (2023) to unbelievably low prices. At 41% off its MSRP of $169.99, this smartphone is a steal!
We have never seen the handset this cheap on Amazon before. According to our research, the Motorola device has plunged below the $100 mark only twice before today, but the discount was available at the official retailer on both occasions. In case you’re looking for a new Android phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, we suggest you pull the trigger on this smashing deal.
Right off the bat, we must note that you shouldn’t have many expectations from this handset. At best, you can expect a decent performance. Then again, we know Motorola just had to cut some corners to achieve this low price point, so the overall unimpressive performance shouldn’t come as a surprise.
What’s arguably most impressive about the Moto G Play (2023) is the fact that it has an amazing battery life. Motorola added a 5,000mAh under the hood, which has become a habit for the brand. Incredibly, this bad boy can last two whole days, even if you don’t go very easy on it.
Whether you’re on a limited budget or need an entry-level phone with great battery life, the Moto G Play (2023) may be a suitable choice. Don’t miss out on the chance to get it at its lowest-ever price from Amazon.
For your investment of just under $100, you get a handset with a surprisingly good build, an OK display, and a stellar battery life. The occasional stutter here and there is to be expected. But if you’re willing to live with it, the device can make a great addition to your tech collection.
