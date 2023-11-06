Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The affordable Motorola Razr (2023) foldable is even more affordable after record $200 discount
Between OnePlus and Google's rookie foldable efforts, it's pretty clear that things are about to get more heated than ever and competition is quickly ramping up in a fast-growing market segment currently dominated by Samsung with ease.

Of course, the biggest threat for the tech giant's global foldable category supremacy is not represented by a couple of prohibitive new devices priced at $1,700 or $1,800, but rather Motorola's significantly cheaper (and humbler) Razr (2023) and Razr+ (2023).

Motorola Razr 2023

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

These two are obviously designed to take on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 instead of the Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and OnePlus Open with their clamshell form factor, delivering absolutely impressive bang for your buck. That would have been true for the "regular" Motorola Razr (2023) even at its $699.99 list price, but incredibly enough, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1-powered flip phone was marked down to $599.99 at launch and then more recently sold alongside complimentary Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for 700 bucks.

While that decidedly compelling bundle deal is still available on Motorola's official US website, Amazon appears to have just kicked off an even more attractive Razr (2023) sale ahead of Black Friday. Believe it or not, the e-commerce giant is charging a cool $200 less than usual for this very well-balanced foldable phone in an unlocked variant and four eye-catching color options.

There are naturally no gifts involved here, no special requirements, and no strings attached, and although we can't predict the future, we don't see how Amazon or any other US retailers could possibly improve this early holiday offer anytime soon.

At its lower-than-ever price, the non-Plus Motorola Razr (2023) mid-ranger goes directly up against Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE right now while undercutting the likes of Google's vanilla Pixel 8 and the OnePlus 11, with its clear strength being the versatility provided by a 6.9-inch main foldable LTPO AMOLED display and 1.5-inch secondary external AMOLED screen.

That being said, the rest of the specifications are certainly not bad either, including a reasonably large 4,200mAh battery with fast 30W charging capabilities, three pretty great cameras, and a decent 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage space. 
