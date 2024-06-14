Motorola sets launch date for its 2024 foldables: Razr 50 series is coming in a little over a week
Up Next:
After some speculation about Motorola delaying the release of its next foldable phones to July, the company has finally announced the debut date for the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, also known as the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) in the US.
The company announced on its Weibo account (translated source) that the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra foldables will debut in China on June 25, with global variants to follow later. As is becoming the norm in 2024, AI is teased as part of the launch event, hinting that these foldables will pack some AI features.
Plenty of info about the Razr 50 or Razr (2024) series has already leaked, with specs and render images floating around online.
The Motorola Razr series is known for its sleek, compact, and lightweight design. The front screen is a real standout, and the buzz is that both the standard and premium models will have bigger cover screens this year, which is awesome.
Moreover, a recent leak has uncovered that the Razr Plus (2024), aka the Razr 50 Ultra, will feature 68W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging clamshell devices available.
Rumor has it that the prices for both foldables will remain the same: $699 for the standard Razr (2024) and $999 for the high-end Razr Plus (2024). Sure, it's not pocket change, but the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both phones are also anticipated to ship with Android 14 right out of the box.
If you're looking to dive into the clamshell foldable scene, the upcoming Razr series could be a great pick. Why? Because Motorola is stepping up its game in the flip phone market with some impressive features. We're talking about a sleek design, an all-screen front, a crease-free main display, a capable camera system, and cool extras like fast charging – an area where Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series falls short.
Motorola Razr 50 series launch date is confirmed
The company announced on its Weibo account (translated source) that the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra foldables will debut in China on June 25, with global variants to follow later. As is becoming the norm in 2024, AI is teased as part of the launch event, hinting that these foldables will pack some AI features.
Motorola shared that its next foldable phones are coming on June 25 | Image credit – Motorola
Plenty of info about the Razr 50 or Razr (2024) series has already leaked, with specs and render images floating around online.
The Motorola Razr series is known for its sleek, compact, and lightweight design. The front screen is a real standout, and the buzz is that both the standard and premium models will have bigger cover screens this year, which is awesome.
Moreover, a recent leak has uncovered that the Razr Plus (2024), aka the Razr 50 Ultra, will feature 68W wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging clamshell devices available.
The premium model is also expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 50, or Razr (2024), is rumored to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip.
Rumor has it that the prices for both foldables will remain the same: $699 for the standard Razr (2024) and $999 for the high-end Razr Plus (2024). Sure, it's not pocket change, but the Razr Plus (2024) is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both phones are also anticipated to ship with Android 14 right out of the box.
If you're looking to dive into the clamshell foldable scene, the upcoming Razr series could be a great pick. Why? Because Motorola is stepping up its game in the flip phone market with some impressive features. We're talking about a sleek design, an all-screen front, a crease-free main display, a capable camera system, and cool extras like fast charging – an area where Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series falls short.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: