Moto Razr 50 series tipped to arrive next month

Motorola is preparing another major launch event for its fans, one that will put another foldable phone in the spotlight, the Moto Razr 50. Despite its terrible record when it comes to Android updates, Motorola continues to launch decent products even after being acquired by Lenovo.

The Razr 50 lineup is rumored to be just around the corner, so if you’re in the market for a foldable phone, you might want to wait a bit longer if you don’t mind owning a Motorola smartphone.

The folks at SmartPrix report that source familiar with Motorola’s plan said the Moto Razr 50 series will be introduced sometime in July. Besides the regular Moto Razr 50, Motorola will also launch an Ultra model to offer customers who want a bit more oomph an alternative.

Although the phones don’t have an exact release date, sources claim both will be available globally within weeks after being officially introduced. As far as the prices go, the Moto Razr 50 is rumored to cost €800 in Europe, while the Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be available for around €1,200 (depending on the model).

First off, the Moto Razr 50 is rumored to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X 5G chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Also, the phone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

Motorola’s upcoming Moto Razr 50 is rumored to feature a 3.63-inch cover display, and a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, the mid-range foldable is likely to be powered by a 4,200 mAh battery.

Secondly, the Ultra model is said to sport a 4-inch cover screen and a similar 6.9-inch, but with 165Hz refresh rate support. Another major difference between the two models is the chipset. The Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Also, the phone has a better camera configuration, which consists of 50-megapixel main and 50-megapixel 2x telephoto cameras. Also, this one has a bigger 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front, and it features IPX8 rating (water and dust resistance).
