Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

Nothing says the Phone (3) series is complete… but is it really?

I think the company forgot something.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Editorials Nothing
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A photo of a person holding the Phone (3a) in their hands.
Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena

So, Carl Pei just said the Nothing Phone (3) series is complete. Yup, that was his word. Complete. The Phone (3) has now officially joined the Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro and that's supposed to be it. End of story.

But hang on – if you have been following the Nothing roadmap like I have, you will know that something doesn't quite add up.

Because while it might look like the full lineup is here, I can't help but wonder – did they just forget about the Phone (3a) Community Edition? You know, that phone that's literally still in the works and expected to launch later this year?

Yeah, technically it's based on an existing device, but it's still its own thing. So, how can the series be complete if there's still a new phone on the way?

What is this Community Edition thing anyway?



If there's one thing I really like about Nothing, it's how much it leans into community involvement. Most brands just market at you – Nothing invites you to help build the product. That's where the Community Edition project comes in.

It's basically a way for fans and creators to team up with Nothing and co-design an actual phone – down to the hardware, software, accessories and even the marketing.

The company kicked it off earlier this year, back in March 2025, and submissions closed on April 23. Just like last year with the Phone (2a) Community Edition, people could apply to co-create different parts of the phone. The categories? Hardware Design, Software Design, Accessory and Marketing Campaign.

The winners were picked soon after, and right now, they're deep into the co-creation process. Over the summer, they are working with Nothing's own team to turn these ideas into something real. The finished product is expected to drop before the end of 2025 – and it's going to be part of the Phone (3) family, whether Carl Pei says it out loud or not.

What will the Phone (3a) Community Edition look like?


Now this is where it gets fun. The winning hardware concept is called Translucent Memories, designed by Emre Kayganacı. Think '90s tech nostalgia, with see-through plastic and soft, colorful glows. It is a fresh spin on the whole transparent aesthetic Nothing's known for and honestly, I love it. It is playful, bold and stands out from the sea of boring glass slabs we see every year.

Recommended Stories


As for the accessory category, the winner is something called Dice. And... I'll be real with you, I still don't quite know what it does. Nothing's been a bit vague on the details, so I'm guessing it's still getting refined behind the scenes. But hey, it's part of the project and should launch alongside the phone, so we'll find out eventually.



On the software side, we're getting a new watch face for the Community Edition. Created by Jad Zock, it's a clever custom clock face designed to help you remember time more intuitively. It uses different font weights and sizes to make the most relevant digits pop, depending on the moment. Sounds nerdy, but cool.



And then we've got marketing – which is usually where Nothing shines. This year's campaign is called Made Together and it is exactly what it sounds like: a nod to the community-driven nature of the whole project.



So... is the Phone (3) series really done? I think no, it's not. Not yet. The Community Edition of the Phone (3a) is still coming later this year and even though it's technically a remix of an existing model, it's still a legit addition to the lineup.


And in my opinion, it's one of the more interesting ones. I mean, you are getting a phone that looks nothing like anything else on the market, made by real fans, and likely in super limited quantities.
 
That already makes it way cooler than your average mid-ranger. No offense, Samsung, but the Galaxy A36 and A56 are basically clones of their predecessors. Nothing's doing something different and I respect that.

Sure, I would've loved to see this idea applied to the Phone (3a) Pro instead, just because of its better cameras. But the regular Phone (3a) is still a solid canvas, and if the final product ends up better than the current concepts, it could end up being quite the interesting phone, you may want to consider if you are in the market for a mid-range phone. That is... if you can even get one. Last year's Community Edition sold out super fast.

 
So yeah, while Carl Pei may have said the Phone (3) series is complete, I say there's still one more phone on the way – and it might just be the most exciting one yet, because it simply looks even more fun. And after all, Nothing's motto is "Make tech fun again," right?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless