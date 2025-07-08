Nothing says the Phone (3) series is complete… but is it really?

Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena





What is this Community Edition thing anyway?





Carl Pei

What will the Phone (3a) Community Edition look like?





Recommended Stories



As for the accessory category, the winner is something called Dice. And... I'll be real with you, I still don't quite know what it does. Nothing's been a bit vague on the details, so I'm guessing it's still getting refined behind the scenes. But hey, it's part of the project and should launch alongside the phone, so we'll find out eventually. As for the accessory category, the winner is something called Dice. And... I'll be real with you, I still don't quite know what it does. Nothing's been a bit vague on the details, so I'm guessing it's still getting refined behind the scenes. But hey, it's part of the project and should launch alongside the phone, so we'll find out eventually.









On the software side, we're getting a new watch face for the Community Edition. Created by Jad Zock, it's a clever custom clock face designed to help you remember time more intuitively. It uses different font weights and sizes to make the most relevant digits pop, depending on the moment. Sounds nerdy, but cool. On the software side, we're getting a new watch face for the Community Edition. Created by Jad Zock, it's a clever custom clock face designed to help you remember time more intuitively. It uses different font weights and sizes to make the most relevant digits pop, depending on the moment. Sounds nerdy, but cool.









And then we've got marketing – which is usually where Nothing shines. This year's campaign is called Made Together and it is exactly what it sounds like: a nod to the community-driven nature of the whole project. And then we've got marketing – which is usually where Nothing shines. This year's campaign is called Made Together and it is exactly what it sounds like: a nod to the community-driven nature of the whole project.









So... is the Phone (3) series really done? I think no, it's not. Not yet. The Community Edition of the Phone (3a) is still coming later this year and even though it's technically a remix of an existing model, it's still a legit addition to the lineup. So... is the Phone (3) series really done? I think no, it's not. Not yet. The Community Edition of the Phone (3a) is still coming later this year and even though it's technically a remix of an existing model, it's still a legit addition to the lineup.







And in my opinion, it's one of the more interesting ones. I mean, you are getting a phone that looks nothing like anything else on the market, made by real fans, and likely in super limited quantities.



That already makes it way cooler than your average mid-ranger. No offense, That already makes it way cooler than your average mid-ranger. No offense, Samsung , but the Galaxy A36 and A56 are basically clones of their predecessors. Nothing's doing something different and I respect that.



Sure, I would've loved to see this idea applied to the Phone (3a) Pro instead, just because of its better cameras. But the regular Phone (3a) is still a solid canvas, and if the final product ends up better than the current concepts, it could end up being quite the interesting phone, you may want to consider if you are in the market for a Sure, I would've loved to see this idea applied to the Phone (3a) Pro instead, just because of its better cameras. But the regular Phone (3a) is still a solid canvas, and if the final product ends up better than the current concepts, it could end up being quite the interesting phone, you may want to consider if you are in the market for a mid-range phone . That is... if you can even get one. Last year's Community Edition sold out super fast.







So yeah, while Carl Pei may have said the Phone (3) series is complete, I say there's still one more phone on the way – and it might just be the most exciting one yet, because it simply looks even more fun. And after all, Nothing's motto is "Make tech fun again," right?