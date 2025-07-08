Nothing says the Phone (3) series is complete… but is it really?
I think the company forgot something.
Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena
So, Carl Pei just said the Nothing Phone (3) series is complete. Yup, that was his word. Complete. The Phone (3) has now officially joined the Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro and that's supposed to be it. End of story.
But hang on – if you have been following the Nothing roadmap like I have, you will know that something doesn't quite add up.
Because while it might look like the full lineup is here, I can't help but wonder – did they just forget about the Phone (3a) Community Edition? You know, that phone that's literally still in the works and expected to launch later this year?
Yeah, technically it's based on an existing device, but it's still its own thing. So, how can the series be complete if there's still a new phone on the way?
What is this Community Edition thing anyway?
Last year's Phone (2a) Community Edition features a glow-in-the-dark design. | Image credit – Nothing
If there's one thing I really like about Nothing, it's how much it leans into community involvement. Most brands just market at you – Nothing invites you to help build the product. That's where the Community Edition project comes in.
It's basically a way for fans and creators to team up with Nothing and co-design an actual phone – down to the hardware, software, accessories and even the marketing.
The company kicked it off earlier this year, back in March 2025, and submissions closed on April 23. Just like last year with the Phone (2a) Community Edition, people could apply to co-create different parts of the phone. The categories? Hardware Design, Software Design, Accessory and Marketing Campaign.
The winners were picked soon after, and right now, they're deep into the co-creation process. Over the summer, they are working with Nothing's own team to turn these ideas into something real. The finished product is expected to drop before the end of 2025 – and it's going to be part of the Phone (3) family, whether Carl Pei says it out loud or not.
What will the Phone (3a) Community Edition look like?
Now this is where it gets fun. The winning hardware concept is called Translucent Memories, designed by Emre Kayganacı. Think '90s tech nostalgia, with see-through plastic and soft, colorful glows. It is a fresh spin on the whole transparent aesthetic Nothing's known for and honestly, I love it. It is playful, bold and stands out from the sea of boring glass slabs we see every year.
This is the winning concept, but the phone could ultimately look more polished. | Image by Nothing
As for the accessory category, the winner is something called Dice. And... I'll be real with you, I still don't quite know what it does. Nothing's been a bit vague on the details, so I'm guessing it's still getting refined behind the scenes. But hey, it's part of the project and should launch alongside the phone, so we'll find out eventually.
The Dice is...well, we will see. | Image by Nothing
On the software side, we're getting a new watch face for the Community Edition. Created by Jad Zock, it's a clever custom clock face designed to help you remember time more intuitively. It uses different font weights and sizes to make the most relevant digits pop, depending on the moment. Sounds nerdy, but cool.
New watch faces will debut with the next Community Edition phone. | Image by Nothing
And then we've got marketing – which is usually where Nothing shines. This year's campaign is called Made Together and it is exactly what it sounds like: a nod to the community-driven nature of the whole project.
I guess the marketing campaign will also get polished with Nothing's team help. | Image by Nothing
So... is the Phone (3) series really done? I think no, it's not. Not yet. The Community Edition of the Phone (3a) is still coming later this year and even though it's technically a remix of an existing model, it's still a legit addition to the lineup.
And in my opinion, it's one of the more interesting ones. I mean, you are getting a phone that looks nothing like anything else on the market, made by real fans, and likely in super limited quantities.
That already makes it way cooler than your average mid-ranger. No offense, Samsung, but the Galaxy A36 and A56 are basically clones of their predecessors. Nothing's doing something different and I respect that.
Sure, I would've loved to see this idea applied to the Phone (3a) Pro instead, just because of its better cameras. But the regular Phone (3a) is still a solid canvas, and if the final product ends up better than the current concepts, it could end up being quite the interesting phone, you may want to consider if you are in the market for a mid-range phone. That is... if you can even get one. Last year's Community Edition sold out super fast.
So yeah, while Carl Pei may have said the Phone (3) series is complete, I say there's still one more phone on the way – and it might just be the most exciting one yet, because it simply looks even more fun. And after all, Nothing's motto is "Make tech fun again," right?
