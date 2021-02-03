Motorola's "5G for all" strategy is already starting to pay off





This so-called "5G for all" approach made it essentially impossible for the Lenovo-owned company to challenge the likes of Apple and Samsung in the high-end market segment, but apparently, a strong mid-end global presence is all you need nowadays to make money in the incredibly competitive mobile industry ( cough, LG, cough ).









As you can imagine, Lenovo didn't exactly make tons of money off Motorola's smartphones during the aforementioned year-end three months, but the $10 million pre-tax gain was still its highest profitability score since it acquired the US-based handset industry veteran back in 2014.









Both that encouraging number and the division's 10 percent revenue increase compared to the final calendar quarter of 2019 came from the "continued expansion" of the Moto-branded product portfolio and a "significant boost of average selling prices on strong product launches."









Going forward, Lenovo expects its mobile business to "continue to leverage 5G innovation to drive future profitable growth." Speaking of, 5G sales are already contributing a solid 14 percent to the total MBG revenue, which is a number that's pretty much guaranteed to go up in the next few quarters.





Elsewhere, Lenovo unsurprisingly derived the bulk of its revenue and profit from the market-leading PC division, wrapping up the quarter with record-breaking overall figures.