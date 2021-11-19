Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra





Earlier rumors have indicated that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a flagship device with the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 6.6-inches flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a centered punch hole for the 60MP front camera, a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth module, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





91Mobiles Supposed renders of the device, which is codenamed Rogue, revealed its pill-shaped camera bump and slim yet noticeable bezels. Those images showed the phone in the color back and nowbring to us the Blue version which has a gradient finish. The phone will likely be made of metal and glass and the left-hand side will feature a dedicated button for summoning Google Assistant





It's not clear whether the Edge 30 Ultra will get an in-display fingerprint scanner or a physical one.

Moto G Stylus 2022





Next up, we have the Moto G Stylus, which is codenamed Milan and bears the model number XT2211DL. The render shared by 91Mobiles showcases a device with a pinhole in the top center of the screen, a chunky bottom bezel, and an oblong-shaped camera island with three cameras, and an LED unit. The publication believes the main camera is a 50MP sensor.





The device will at least be available in the color black and will apparently come with a polycarbonate back. Specs are not known yet but if the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G that came out earlier is any guide, the phone will likely offer entry-level hardware.

Motorola Austin





The same source has also revealed the render of a device internally known as the Austin. It looks like it mostly has the same design as the Moto G Stylus and will be available in the color Blue. This is all the information available at this time about the phone.