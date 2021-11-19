Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear

Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear0
Motorola yesterday announced a slate of new smartphones, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 5G and four budget phones, two of which feature MediaTek chips. Renders of three phones - Motorola Rogue (Edge 30 Ultra), Milan (Moto G Stylus 2022), and Austin - that the company will allegedly unveil next year have now appeared online.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Earlier rumors have indicated that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a flagship device with the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 6.6-inches flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a centered punch hole for the 60MP front camera, a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth module, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
It's not clear whether the Edge 30 Ultra will get an in-display fingerprint scanner or a physical one.
Moto G Stylus 2022
Next up, we have the Moto G Stylus, which is codenamed Milan and bears the model number XT2211DL. The render shared by 91Mobiles showcases a device with a pinhole in the top center of the screen, a chunky bottom bezel, and an oblong-shaped camera island with three cameras, and an LED unit. The publication believes the main camera is a 50MP sensor.
Motorola Austin
The same source has also revealed the render of a device internally known as the Austin. It looks like it mostly has the same design as the Moto G Stylus and will be available in the color Blue. This is all the information available at this time about the phone.