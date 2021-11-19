Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Motorola Android

Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear

Anam Hamid
By
0
Renders of Motorola's next flagship and stylus-toting phone appear
Motorola yesterday announced a slate of new smartphones, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 5G and four budget phones, two of which feature MediaTek chips. Renders of three phones - Motorola Rogue (Edge 30 Ultra), Milan (Moto G Stylus 2022), and Austin - that the company will allegedly unveil next year have now appeared online.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra


Earlier rumors have indicated that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a flagship device with the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 6.6-inches flat OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a centered punch hole for the 60MP front camera, a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth module, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Supposed renders of the device, which is codenamed Rogue, revealed its pill-shaped camera bump and slim yet noticeable bezels. Those images showed the phone in the color back and now 91Mobiles bring to us the Blue version which has a gradient finish. The phone will likely be made of metal and glass and the left-hand side will feature a dedicated button for summoning Google Assistant

It's not clear whether the Edge 30 Ultra will get an in-display fingerprint scanner or a physical one.

Moto G Stylus 2022


Next up, we have the Moto G Stylus, which is codenamed Milan and bears the model number XT2211DL. The render shared by 91Mobiles showcases a device with a pinhole in the top center of the screen, a chunky bottom bezel, and an oblong-shaped camera island with three cameras, and an LED unit. The publication believes the main camera is a 50MP sensor.

The device will at least be available in the color black and will apparently come with a polycarbonate back. Specs are not known yet but if the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G that came out earlier is any guide, the phone will likely offer entry-level hardware.

Motorola Austin


The same source has also revealed the render of a device internally known as the Austin. It looks like it mostly has the same design as the Moto G Stylus and will be available in the color Blue. This is all the information available at this time about the phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

World's first TSMC 4nm chip is here—the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
World's first TSMC 4nm chip is here—the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G
Samsung Exynos benchmark of the S22 Ultra sits oddly against a Snapdragon S22+
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Exynos benchmark of the S22 Ultra sits oddly against a Snapdragon S22+
Amazon's amazing Black Friday Fire tablet deals have arrived
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's amazing Black Friday Fire tablet deals have arrived
Why Android tablets are awesome, yet I use an iPad
by Rado Minkov,  6
Why Android tablets are awesome, yet I use an iPad
Latest Apple patch fixes annoying bugs on iPhone, Apple Watch
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Latest Apple patch fixes annoying bugs on iPhone, Apple Watch
Apple and BMW disagree whether iPhones can be attached to motorbikes
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Apple and BMW disagree whether iPhones can be attached to motorbikes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless