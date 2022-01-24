Notification Center

Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Pro renders reveal in-display fingerprint scanner, more

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leak: triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and
Today, a series of fresh renders of Motorola's Moto Edge 30 Pro have surfaced, giving new form and substance to the company's latest and greatest (hopefully) flagship. The renders were originally published by tech news outlet MySmartPrice, which got ahold of them through a leaker named Sudhanshu.

At this point, the Moto Edge 30's arrival in the coming months is next to certain. While Motorola hasn't sent too much our way in terms of leaks or teasers, third-party tips have by now left little to the imagination. And these exclusive, newly designed renders reveal in the flesh some of the elements we had so far learned to expect from the upcoming model.


Unfortunately, we were unable to get our hands on images with any higher resolutions, but you probably get the picture (pardon the pun). Only two images were released today, illustrating two color options matching the existing rumors as well as the Moto Edge X30 variants.

These color options have been named Black and Pearl White, just like the Moto X30 models.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro is widely being called a re-branded Moto X30, as it essentially bears identical specs to the Chinese-only predecessor, which was released on December 15. While the Edge X30 will be launched in India in February, it will reach the rest of the world in the form of the Moto Edge 30 Pro at a later date.

The renders reveal the Edge 30 Pro's triple camera


Although the fuzzy images may not be the most exciting thing we've laid eyes on all day, they also give us a glimpse of the triple rear camera setup, bringing the rampant rumors to life so we can imagine better what it might feel like to hold the Edge 30 Pro in your hand. 

Finally: a fingerprint scanner under the screen


Motorola has never shied away from toying around with different form factors. According to the latest leaks, and as is visible in the renders above, Motorola could finally be bringing a modern under-display fingerprint scanner to the Edge 30 Pro.

The Moto Edge 20 from last year had a fingerprint sensor located under the screen, while a previous 2021 budget flagship—the Moto G 60—had the fingerprint sensor placed smack-dab in the center of the device rear.

When it comes to value for money, Motorola's game still runs strong.


Motorola's Edge series have comprised some of the company's most cutting-edge, solid devices it ever released into the market. They have more or less cemented their reputation as being highly sturdy, uncluttered, reliable mid-tier smartphones, housing some of the most decent specs you can get alongside Motorola's impressive value-for-money ratio. 

Although the Moto Edge 20 Pro could still be said to be fresh off the shelves, having been released for sale three months ago and still earing itself new fans on the regular, the Moto Edge 30 Pro may already be settling in to overtake it.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specs: what we know so far


We've got plenty of leaked specs on hand already, pointing to a regular beast to hit the global market one of these months. A Geekbench benchmarks reveals a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse nested within, clocked at 3.0 GHz. The device could also come with 12GB of RAM, and running Android 12 out of the box to boot.

The battery is fully expected to hold 5,000 mA—battery life has always been one of the finest perks of owning a Motorola flagship, and the Edge 30 Pro appears to be no exception. We also expect support for up to 68W fast charging on this beast, which would be a leap from the disappointing 30W max in the Edge 20 Pro.

As for the rear cameras, we are expecting either a 50MP or 108MP main sensor, although its two neighbors are still a matter of mere guesswork. That is, until the next flood of leaks comes in—so stay tuned for any updates on the Moto Edge 30 Pro!

FEATURED VIDEO

