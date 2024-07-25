The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design





Meet the world's "slimmest MIL-810H military graded" handset





Remember the pointless wars between Motorola and virtually all major China-based mobile industry players a number of years ago for the dubious honor of claiming the thinnest smartphone in the world (with the tiniest battery and most fragile design)?





While those days are fortunately behind us, the newly announced Edge 50 is laying claim to a title that no other company seems to be competing for... at the moment. Although we're technically not looking at a rugged handset here capable of taking on something like Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro in long-term durability, Motorola is advertising the newest member of the Edge family as resistant against everything from shocks and vibrations to extreme temperatures, high humidity, dust, dirt, sand, and even "accidental drops."









That sounds positively mind-blowing when you consider how thin and elegant the Motorola Edge 50 looks in all of its official promo images, but it might be wise to treat some of those "bold" marketing claims with caution. That's because the phone is said to have passed "testing against the U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-STD-810H standard"... while not being able to guarantee "future performance under these test conditions."





Basically, if you damage the Edge 50 in any of the aforementioned extreme usage scenarios, Motorola's warranty will not cover its repair, so it's probably a good idea to buy a protective case and handle the device with the same level of care as a non-"military-graded" product.





Still, if even half of Motorola's durability promises pan out, that should be treated as an amazing engineering achievement, as well as a key selling point. Other design strengths include some super-pronounced display curves, a decidedly premium-looking vegan leather finish, and three eye-catching "Jungle Green", "Pantone Peach Fuzz", and "Koala Grey" hues that should further help the Edge 50 stand out from your typical budget 5G phone

Those are some sweet specs... but the price point remains under wraps





6.67-inch p-OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 10-bit billion color support, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1900 nits of peak HDR brightness;

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 4nm chipset;

256GB storage;

On-display fingerprint sensor;

50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary imaging sensor;

10MP telephoto camera with 30x zoom support;

13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view;

32MP front-facing camera;

AI Adaptive Stabilization, Smart Color Optimization, Advanced Long Exposure, Tilt Shift Mode, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor camera features;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities;

Android 14;

Three years of major OS upgrades + four years of security patches.



If you're the kind of user that cares more about what hides under the surface of such stunning mid-range phones than anything else, you're probably going to be delighted with the Edge 50 specifications and features listed above.



