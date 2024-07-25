Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design

What comes after the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, and Edge 50 Fusion? Why, the "standard" Motorola Edge 50 variant, of course. That doesn't make a lot of sense to us either, but at least this seemingly straightforward Android mid-ranger has been officially (and fully) unveiled ahead of the Edge 50 Neo.

Repeatedly teased over the last few days with various "bold" taglines, the undeniably beautiful 6.67-inch smartphone is set for an August 1 release in India at an unspecified price. That lingering mystery is certainly unfortunate, but hey, at least we know... everything else about the "vanilla" Edge 50.

Meet the world's "slimmest MIL-810H military graded" handset


Remember the pointless wars between Motorola and virtually all major China-based mobile industry players a number of years ago for the dubious honor of claiming the thinnest smartphone in the world (with the tiniest battery and most fragile design)?

While those days are fortunately behind us, the newly announced Edge 50 is laying claim to a title that no other company seems to be competing for... at the moment. Although we're technically not looking at a rugged handset here capable of taking on something like Samsung's Galaxy XCover Pro in long-term durability, Motorola is advertising the newest member of the Edge family as resistant against everything from shocks and vibrations to extreme temperatures, high humidity, dust, dirt, sand, and even "accidental drops."


That sounds positively mind-blowing when you consider how thin and elegant the Motorola Edge 50 looks in all of its official promo images, but it might be wise to treat some of those "bold" marketing claims with caution. That's because the phone is said to have passed "testing against the U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-STD-810H standard"... while not being able to guarantee "future performance under these test conditions."

Basically, if you damage the Edge 50 in any of the aforementioned extreme usage scenarios, Motorola's warranty will not cover its repair, so it's probably a good idea to buy a protective case and handle the device with the same level of care as a non-"military-graded" product.

Still, if even half of Motorola's durability promises pan out, that should be treated as an amazing engineering achievement, as well as a key selling point. Other design strengths include some super-pronounced display curves, a decidedly premium-looking vegan leather finish, and three eye-catching "Jungle Green", "Pantone Peach Fuzz", and "Koala Grey" hues that should further help the Edge 50 stand out from your typical budget 5G phone.

Those are some sweet specs... but the price point remains under wraps


  • 6.67-inch p-OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 10-bit billion color support, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1900 nits of peak HDR brightness;
  • Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 4nm chipset;
  • 256GB storage;
  • On-display fingerprint sensor;
  • 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary imaging sensor;
  • 10MP telephoto camera with 30x zoom support;
  • 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view;
  • 32MP front-facing camera;
  • AI Adaptive Stabilization, Smart Color Optimization, Advanced Long Exposure, Tilt Shift Mode, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Magic Editor camera features;
  • IP68 water and dust resistance;
  • 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities;
  • Android 14;
  • Three years of major OS upgrades + four years of security patches.

If you're the kind of user that cares more about what hides under the surface of such stunning mid-range phones than anything else, you're probably going to be delighted with the Edge 50 specifications and features listed above.

That "Pro level" Lytia 700C camera, if you're wondering, is the same one used by the international Edge 50 Fusion and the US-specific Edge (2024), while the 68-watt charging speeds, for instance, are higher than what many of the best phones out there have to offer in the same department. We're looking at you, Galaxy S24 Ultra!

The 6.67-inch screen is also an absolute beaut, but as always, the make-or-break detail will be the recommended price, which is still under wraps. The Motorola Edge 50 was at one point rumored to cost as much as €600 in Europe with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM, but our hope remains that the official price will end up a bit lower, at least in India and especially in a humbler variant with half as much local digital hoarding room.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

