The 'regular' Motorola Edge 50 5G may have been leaked (almost) in full right ahead of its launch
Up Next:
To say that Motorola's Edge family of mid-range and high-end smartphones has become overly crowded and rather confusing of late might be a pretty big understatement. Somehow, the company has managed to release Ultra, Fusion, and Pro variants of this year's Edge 50... without actually launching a "standard" model as well.
In addition to the recently leaked Edge 50 Neo, this simply named Motorola Edge 50 5G handset is apparently in the pipeline at last, according to multiple credible sources over the past few weeks and possibly even the phone's manufacturer.
"Crafted for the bold" with a familiar yet eye-catching design
If you've been keeping an eye on the official Motorola India social media channels these last few days, you're probably wondering what's up with all the "Bold" teasers. As far as we know, the company has no plans to acquire BLU (which is short for "Bold Like Us"), instead merely intending to unveil the aforementioned "vanilla" sibling for the existing Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro soon.
How soon? Well, according to the newest (semi) cryptic little video tweeted by Motorola India, the "revealing" of this evidently super-robust device is scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 24, which is indeed very soon.
While the handset maker stops short of showing the full design of the Edge 50 5G in great detail and perfect clarity, that's apparently where 91mobiles comes in, leaking all three of the upcoming phone's color options from both the front and the back.
These include gray, green, and a decidedly flashy Pantone-certified "peach" hue, and if the overall appearance of this unannounced smartphone happens to look familiar, that's probably because it greatly resembles the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.
The swanky vegan leather finish, aggressively curved display with a centered hole punch, razor-thin profile, and even the camera arrangement on the back seem largely unchanged, which does raise an important question. How will Motorola be able to make the "regular" Edge 50 as exceptionally durable as recently teased when the Edge 50 Pro is not "military"-rated for resistance against extreme temperatures, vibration, shock, salt, or drops on hard surfaces?
Recommended Stories
We'll just have to wait... until tomorrow and see what the company has up its sleeve for an otherwise very promising-looking India-first device that's unfortunately unlikely to ever expand to markets like the US.
Expected specs and pricing
- 6.4-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology;
- MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor;
- Triple rear-facing camera system with 50MP primary sensor;
- 32MP single front-facing camera;
- 4,400mAh battery with 68W charging support.
While these characteristics are included in the aforementioned 91mobiles report, the publication's source for said report claims on X that "as of now" there's "no specs info about Edge 50 5G." That means we may not know a lot here... apart from what the images above tell us and the details suggested by a separate 91mobiles report earlier this month.
Those included an expected €600 price tag for European markets that continues to sound pretty hard to stomach. Granted, that might be valid for a top-of-the-line variant with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM, which means that an entry-level Motorola Edge 50 configuration with, say, 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 8 gigs of memory would cost significantly less.
Still, we're afraid this bad boy may not prove to be affordable enough to take on the best budget 5G phones out there today, which is where its towering durability could come into play to make the value proposition just right.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: