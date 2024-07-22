Motorola Edge 50 Neo press renders and specs leaked
Motorola is about to launch yet another mid-range smartphone, the Edge 50 Neo. The US-based company released the previous model, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, back in September, so we expect the series to return around the same time this year.
Until then, the folks over at YTECHB got their hands on dozens of Motorola Edge 50 Neo press renders, which show the phone from just about every angle. Not only that, but the main specs of the phone have been leaked too, just so we can get the bigger picture.
Moving on to the actual specs, the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Neo is said to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and a Mali-G615 graphics processing unit (GPU).
However, we do know the Edge 50 Neo sports a 6.4-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As far as the camera goes, Motorola is adding one more camera to the configuration, so now it’s looking something like this:
Additionally, the phone will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper, similar to the one on the Edge 40 Neo. Disappointingly, the report mentions a 4,310 mAh battery, which is a significant downgrade over the Edge 40 Neo’s 5,000 mAh battery.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available in four different colors: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana. There’s no word on price yet, but we expect Motorola to introduce it sometime in September.
Visually, the main differences between the Edge 40 Neo and the upcoming Edge 50 Neo are the size of the camera island and the display. The latter has triple cameras on the back, whereas the former has only two cameras. Also, the Edge 50 Neo doesn’t seem to feature a curve-edge display like its predecessor.
The Edge 50 Neo will be available in two variants, so based on your needs, you can choose either the 8/256GB or 12/512GB version. There’s no information about whether or not the phone will feature microSD card support.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo | Credits: YTECHB
- 50-megapixel primary
- 13-megapixel ultra-wide
- 10-megapixel telephoto
