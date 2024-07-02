Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Vanilla Motorola Edge 50 5G coming to Europe in July, price leaked

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra | Image credit: Phonearena
Motorola has already introduced the Edge 50 Ultra last month, which were followed shortly by two other members of the Edge 50 family, Fusion and Pro. However, there’s one missing model from the lineup, the vanilla variant that we expected Motorola to introduce along with the Ultra.

Apparently, Motorola wants to keep the Edge 50 series in the spotlight for as long as possible. The US-based company plans to launch the regular Edge 50 model later this month, a new report claims.

The folks over at 91mobiles cite a reliable source that says Motorola Edge 50 5G will be available in Europe for around €600 outright. This makes it the third most expensive Edge 50 phone in the series after the Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion remains the cheapest phone in the series at just €400.

The same report reveals the color options of the Motorola Edge 50 5G in Europe: gray, green, and peach. It’s also worth mentioning that the €600 rumored price is for the 12/512GB model, so the Edge 50 5G might end up being slightly cheaper if Motorola decides to release different models with less memory.

Unfortunately, no information regarding the Edge 50 5G’s specs leaked yet. The only details that have been confirmed are pretty standard for most phones these days, such as NFC (Near Field Communication) support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G.

Just like the other Edge 50 phones, the vanilla model will ship with Android 14 right out of the box. Although the Edge 50 5G is tipped to arrive in Europe later this month, it’s safe to say that Motorola will bring it to other countries too.

It remains to be seen when and whether or not Motorola will change the phone’s name and/or specs in other countries. Stay tuned for more information on this one.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

