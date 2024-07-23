Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Modern rugged phones can't get cheaper than this massively discounted Galaxy XCover Pro

Modern rugged phones can't get cheaper than this massively discounted Galaxy XCover Pro
Released all the way back in (early) 2020, the Galaxy XCover Pro is incredibly included on our latest list of the best rugged smartphones money can buy. That's mainly because there aren't a lot of companies that make truly robust handsets nowadays, and the newest such model widely available from Samsung, for instance, is pretty steeply priced.

That was actually true for the 4G LTE-only XCover Pro three or four years ago as well, but believe it or not, you can now purchase this bad boy for as little as $119.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Rugged Smartphone with 4G LTE, Fully Unlocked, 6.3-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Gorilla Glass 5, Samsung Exynos 9611 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, 25 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,050mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Black, New, 1-Year Warranty Included
$380 off (76%)
$119 99
$500
Buy at Woot

That's (massively) down from a $500 list price, and despite their super-advanced age, the "fully unlocked" Galaxy XCover Pro units on special sale at a new record high discount from Woot right now are amazingly backed by a top-shelf 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung.

It pretty much goes without saying that the passage of time has left a clear and undeniable mark on the XCover Pro's spec sheet. This includes outdated hardware like a Samsung-made Exynos 9611 processor, an unremarkable (and frankly odd-sounding) 25 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system, and a 4GB RAM count that's nowhere near as impressive today as it used to be four years ago.

For just 120 bucks, however, those features are definitely not bad, and when you also take into account a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a reasonably large 4,050mAh battery with reasonably fast 15W charging capabilities, you're likely to feel that you're making a pretty good deal here.

Of course, the key selling points are the military-grade durability and top-of-the-line resistance to everything from water immersion to dust, drops, and extreme weather conditions, which make the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro one of the greatest (outdoor-friendly) bargains out there... for a limited time.

Because Woot's killer new deal unsurprisingly comes with an expiration date (specifically, July 31) and limited inventory, it might be wise to have a backup plan as well. That could be a "renewed" unit from Amazon at 19 bucks more, which is obviously less appealing of a bargain, but also a decent offer when all is said and done.
Adrian Diaconescu
