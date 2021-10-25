Meet the Xperia PRO-I, a phone that Sony calls “The Camera”

Xperia PRO-I as a phone

Accessories

Price and availability

You can use the Xperia PRO-I also as a smartphone, believe it or not. The 8.9mm thick body is a Gorilla Glass Victus sandwich and underneath the tempered glass lies a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the familiar 21:9 aspect ratio.The phone uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There’s a microSD card slot present, supporting up to 1TB expansion cards. On the audio front things are also looking good - the 3.5mm jack is still here, along with 360 Reality Audio and 360 spatial sound support, and also LDAC with DSEE for high-resolution audio.You can still game on the Xperia PRO-I thanks to the same features we saw on the Xperia 1 III - with the Game Enhancer, the 240Hz touch sampling rate, and the Heat Suppression power control technology that allows you to bypass the battery and game while on the charger without heat issues or battery wear.Speaking about the battery, it’s a 4,500 mAh cell and you can fast charge the device up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the included 30W charger. To top it all up, the Xperia PRO-I is IP65/68 rated for water and dust resistance.Sony is also launching a couple of interesting new accessories to go with the Xperia PRO-I. The first one is a Vlog Monitor with an aspect ratio of 16:9 on a 3.5-inch LCD (1280x720) screen and a metal holder. This accessory allows vloggers to film themselves accurately using the new 1.0-inch sensor of the phone, and it is also compatible with Bluetooth shooting grips such as the GP-VPT2BT.The second accessory is a new leather back cover that offers a luxury treatment for the Xperia PRO-I while keeping all the controls easy to reach.The new Xperia PRO-I will be available in Early December for approximately €1,799 RRP. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordics.Price and availability in the US will be added at a later date.