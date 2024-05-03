Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Not long ago, Amazon went to the next level with its amazing Android phone deals and knocked the Motorola Edge (2022) down to an irresistible price. We thought the handset would remain under the $140 mark for only a short while, but it appears Amazon has no intention of removing that juicy 28% markdown (for now).

The fantastic Motorola Edge (2022) is still available at crazy-good prices on Amazon. The phone is still under the $140 mark at the e-commerce giant in a brand-new, fully unlocked condition. It sports a 6.6-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek processor. The device also has a 50MP camera and is a true bargain at its current price.
In other words, if you’re on your budget is tight but your taste – not so much – you should consider getting this Motorola phone while it’s so astonishingly cheap. By all means, you’ll hardly find a more affordable mid-range phone right now.

While it’s much less expensive than its sibling, the Edge+ (2022), this bad boy has a similarly gorgeous screen. It even beats it on the battery front, too. For context, the flagship Plus model uses a 4,800mAh battery, while this puppy packs a 5,000mAh battery.
 
Aside from that, you have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rates that looks and feels great to use. We just have to ask: which other Android phone under $140 gives you such a smooth display?
 
If that’s not enough to convince you, you’ll be pleased to know the Edge (2022) performs impressively with its octa-core chipset. The MediaTek SoC used here isn’t good enough to beat what the best Android phones give us on the performance front. But if you want smooth interaction and adequate gaming and not much else, you’ll definitely like what this phone offers.

On the camera front, Motorola added a 50MP main sensor within the triple camera configuration, while the front side holds a 32MP selfie camera. You can take incredible photos during the day but don’t expect wonders with night photography.

Finally, while Motorola doesn’t really have a habit of offering long software support, the Edge (2022) gets three OS updates and four years of software patches. In other words, this phone should be good to go until 2026.

Do you think the Edge (2022) is the right phone for you at its current Amazon price? If so, don’t hesitate to get your fair share of savings. After all, the merchant’s generosity may expire at any time.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless