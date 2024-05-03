Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Not long ago, Amazon went to the next level with its amazing Android phone deals and knocked the Motorola Edge (2022) down to an irresistible price. We thought the handset would remain under the $140 mark for only a short while, but it appears Amazon has no intention of removing that juicy 28% markdown (for now).
In other words, if you’re on your budget is tight but your taste – not so much – you should consider getting this Motorola phone while it’s so astonishingly cheap. By all means, you’ll hardly find a more affordable mid-range phone right now.
While it’s much less expensive than its sibling, the Edge+ (2022), this bad boy has a similarly gorgeous screen. It even beats it on the battery front, too. For context, the flagship Plus model uses a 4,800mAh battery, while this puppy packs a 5,000mAh battery.
Aside from that, you have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rates that looks and feels great to use. We just have to ask: which other Android phone under $140 gives you such a smooth display?
If that’s not enough to convince you, you’ll be pleased to know the Edge (2022) performs impressively with its octa-core chipset. The MediaTek SoC used here isn’t good enough to beat what the best Android phones give us on the performance front. But if you want smooth interaction and adequate gaming and not much else, you’ll definitely like what this phone offers.
Finally, while Motorola doesn’t really have a habit of offering long software support, the Edge (2022) gets three OS updates and four years of software patches. In other words, this phone should be good to go until 2026.
On the camera front, Motorola added a 50MP main sensor within the triple camera configuration, while the front side holds a 32MP selfie camera. You can take incredible photos during the day but don’t expect wonders with night photography.
