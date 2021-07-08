$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Verizon Motorola Android 5G

Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound
Motorola is bringing some of its cheapest 5G smartphones to US carriers this month. After AT&T and Cricket Wireless announced they will offer the Moto G Stylus 5G, Verizon now confirmed it will add the Motorola One 5G UW Ace to its portfolio.

Customers will be able to purchase Verizon's Motorola One 5G UW Ace starting July 8 for just $300. The smartphone is also available for $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, or you could get it for free with a premium Unlimited plan.

Motorola One 5G UW Ace is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Also, the smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display and a 48-megapixel quad-camera featuring Quad Pixel technology, which allows the sensor to fit 4x more in the frame using the ultra-wide-angle lens.

More importantly, Motorola One 5G UW Ace will be the first phone to feature Verizon's Adaptive Sound audio solution, which promises to produce a better spatial surround experience regardless of what headphones or earbuds you use.

Verizon Adaptive Sound doesn't require any activation, so you'll just have to play your music or videos using whatever apps you prefer, and the audio solution will automatically optimize the content.

Verizon's audio solution will be expanded to additional smartphones in the future, as well as to some existing devices via an OTA (over-the-air) software update.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

OnePlus 9 Pro booted from Geekbench over performance throttling (update: official statement)
by Daniel Petrov,  2
OnePlus 9 Pro booted from Geekbench over performance throttling (update: official statement)
Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS
TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon
-20%
Vivo S10 series to be unveiled on July 15, two models incoming
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Vivo S10 series to be unveiled on July 15, two models incoming
Apple shares hit a new all-time high; company now valued at $2.4 trillion
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple shares hit a new all-time high; company now valued at $2.4 trillion
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Moto G Stylus 5G coming to AT&T and Cricket Wireless
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless