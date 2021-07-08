Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound

Motorola One 5G UW Ace is the first phone to include Verizon Adaptive Sound0
Customers will be able to purchase Verizon's Motorola One 5G UW Ace starting July 8 for just $300. The smartphone is also available for $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, or you could get it for free with a premium Unlimited plan.
More importantly, Motorola One 5G UW Ace will be the first phone to feature Verizon's Adaptive Sound audio solution, which promises to produce a better spatial surround experience regardless of what headphones or earbuds you use.
Verizon's audio solution will be expanded to additional smartphones in the future, as well as to some existing devices via an OTA (over-the-air) software update.