AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G

The negative reviews of the two Android-running flip phones and the presumably modest resulting sales figures may well explain why we haven't heard much about a potential third-gen foldable Razr in the last few months while the competition's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are in the spotlight basically all of the time.





For what it's worth, Motorola hasn't completely forgotten about the 5G-enabled second-gen Razr, kicking off its international Android 11 rollout back in April , and the same seems to go for AT&T, which is now reportedly following suit with an identical update of its own.





Curiously enough, at least one lucky AT&T customer appears to have received Google's latest collection of UI tweaks, new features, and performance enhancements alongside the search giant's June security patches while the carrier's support webpage still lists Android 10 as the OS version powering the Razr 5G with June security updates applied on top.





That probably means Ma Bell's over-the-air Android 11 delivery hasn't reached many places and users just yet, although that's undoubtedly set to happen before long.









There's nothing low-end about the Motorola Razr 5G, mind you, which comes packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. In case you're wondering, the decidedly eye-catching nostalgia-inducing handset is no longer sold by AT&T , but if you're crazy, you can still buy the unlocked model directly from its manufacturer for a whopping $1,399.99.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Unlike Samsung's foldable smartphones, which have caught on relatively quickly after a shoddy commercial debut back in 2019, the reimagined Motorola Razr and Razr 5G have been largely met with condescending looks and ironic smiles.