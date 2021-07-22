AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G

AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G0
The negative reviews of the two Android-running flip phones and the presumably modest resulting sales figures may well explain why we haven't heard much about a potential third-gen foldable Razr in the last few months while the competition's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are in the spotlight basically all of the time.
Curiously enough, at least one lucky AT&T customer appears to have received Google's latest collection of UI tweaks, new features, and performance enhancements alongside the search giant's June security patches while the carrier's support webpage still lists Android 10 as the OS version powering the Razr 5G with June security updates applied on top.
Granted, the foldable smartphone's first-ever OS promotion is already a little late, arriving after the same update has been rolled out to a flurry of low and mid-end Samsung devices, including on major US carriers.
There's nothing low-end about the Motorola Razr 5G, mind you, which comes packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. In case you're wondering, the decidedly eye-catching nostalgia-inducing handset is no longer sold by AT&T, but if you're crazy, you can still buy the unlocked model directly from its manufacturer for a whopping $1,399.99.