Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
AT&T Motorola Android Software updates 5G

AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
AT&T reportedly kicks off Android 11 rollout for its Motorola Razr 5G
Unlike Samsung's foldable smartphones, which have caught on relatively quickly after a shoddy commercial debut back in 2019, the reimagined Motorola Razr and Razr 5G have been largely met with condescending looks and ironic smiles.

The negative reviews of the two Android-running flip phones and the presumably modest resulting sales figures may well explain why we haven't heard much about a potential third-gen foldable Razr in the last few months while the competition's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are in the spotlight basically all of the time.

For what it's worth, Motorola hasn't completely forgotten about the 5G-enabled second-gen Razr, kicking off its international Android 11 rollout back in April, and the same seems to go for AT&T, which is now reportedly following suit with an identical update of its own.

Curiously enough, at least one lucky AT&T customer appears to have received Google's latest collection of UI tweaks, new features, and performance enhancements alongside the search giant's June security patches while the carrier's support webpage still lists Android 10 as the OS version powering the Razr 5G with June security updates applied on top.

That probably means Ma Bell's over-the-air Android 11 delivery hasn't reached many places and users just yet, although that's undoubtedly set to happen before long.

Granted, the foldable smartphone's first-ever OS promotion is already a little late, arriving after the same update has been rolled out to a flurry of low and mid-end Samsung devices, including on major US carriers.

There's nothing low-end about the Motorola Razr 5G, mind you, which comes packing an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, as well as 8 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of internal storage space. In case you're wondering, the decidedly eye-catching nostalgia-inducing handset is no longer sold by AT&T, but if you're crazy, you can still buy the unlocked model directly from its manufacturer for a whopping $1,399.99.

Motorola razr 5G 2020 vs razr 2019: all the major differences
Motorola razr 5G 2020 vs razr 2019: all the major differences
Sep 09, 2020, 2:03 PM, by Georgi Zarkov
Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battle of the clamshells
Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battle of the clamshells
Sep 09, 2020, 2:00 PM, by Eugene Jeong

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

razr (2020)
Motorola razr (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

4.5

User Score:

7.5
$1400 Special Motorola View Amazon
  • Display 6.2 inches 2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Single camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Samsung's Summer sale: Black Friday in July
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Samsung's Summer sale: Black Friday in July
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a rotating main camera
Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 rumored to offer both curved display and under-panel selfie camera
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 rumored to offer both curved display and under-panel selfie camera
Twitter working on voice effects to change the way you sound for voice chat feature Twitter Spaces
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter working on voice effects to change the way you sound for voice chat feature Twitter Spaces
Verizon announces Smart Display with 4G LTE support and Alexa
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Verizon announces Smart Display with 4G LTE support and Alexa
Right to Repair vote: if your iPhone was a car, you won't beg the dealer for a fix
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Right to Repair vote: if your iPhone was a car, you won't beg the dealer for a fix
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless